Pokemon Sword & Shield Officially Announced by Nintendo

With Pokemon Day in full swing, Nintendo hosted a special stream today that showed off the newest game in this core series. Dubbed Pokemon Sword and Shield this title takes players to a new land called the Galar Region. Full of plains, mountains, caves, and thriving cities, this new area appears to be based on the United Kingdom.

In the brief footage shown we got a glimpse at not only new locations but the new starter Pokemon. Like previous entries, there is a grass, water, and fire type that you get to choose from. We only got to see their first form, so it’s hard to say if they will gain any additional types. The three new Pokemon are Sobble, the Water-type, which appears to be a salamander. Scorbunny is the Fire-type Pokemon and the chimp Grookey is the Grass-type Pokemon.

Unlike Pokemon Let’s GO Eevee and Pikachu, this latest entry will follow the classic mechanics found in the other games. There was no release date announced for Pokemon Sword & Shield, nor were any new pocket monsters shown off. We suspect that more info will be revealed as we get closer to E3 in the coming months. Remember, Sword & Shield are separate games and will most likely feature some difference such as Pokemon or enemy factions.

