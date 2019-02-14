Super Mario Maker 2 was just announced at the Nintendo Direct presentation for February 2019, showing off new items, features and a new theme based on Super Mario 3D World.

The trailer shown in the presentation as well as the promotional art work released later on the official website showed off plenty of new items, obstacles, enemies and features for the sequel. You can see our current list below. We’ll be sure to update as we learn of new stage elements and features.

Here’s our Super Mario Maker 2 New Items, Enemies & Features List:

Items

Super Bell – The Super Bell power up from 3D World transforms Mario into Cat Mario, allowing him to scurry up walls. In 3D World, he also has a pounce attack but that hasn’t been seen yet in Super Mario Maker 2.

Parachutes – Enemies and items can descend from the sky to and fro with a parachute.

10 Coin – These big coins can be briefly seen in the trailer. It looks like they award 10 coins instead of one when collected.

Blocks & Obstacles

Slopes – Slopes can be dragged across to make them longer. They come in diagonal and more horizontal forms.

Snake Blocks – These special blocks snake in a predetermined course. The path can be set by the player by dragging the cursor up, down, left or right.

Water – Water can be placed in the level for Mario and enemies to swim across. This is different from level types that are nothing but water. This water appears to be placed in normal levels and can bob up and down.

On & Off Blocks – These blocks act like switches that make some blocks solid while other blocks turn transparent.

Super Bell Tree – The Super Bell Tree can be climbed up and leap off of like a pole. However, their leaves can contain items like power ups.

Exclamation Mark Block – Not to be confused with the Question Mark Block, the Exclamation Mark Block makes platform blocks which can then be climbed on.

Clear Warp Pipes – Unlike regular Warp Pipes which take you to a second, separate part of the level, Clear Warp Pipes simply zip you to another part of the level section you’re already on. The trailer also shows Mario throwing a fire ball in the pipe making it come out the other side.

Teeter Totter – This platform tips when Mario stands at one end of it. It can be placed on its own or on a track.

Poison Water – First seen in New Super Mario Bros., poison water covers the entire bottom of the screen and is deadly to the touch.

Boxes – Wooden, breakable boxes were seen in the promotional art work for Super Mario Maker 2.

Enemies

White Twister Enemies – We have no idea what these are actually called, to be honest. All we know is that they blow Mario upwards with a tornado.

The Sun – The infamous Sun from Super Mario Bros. 3 is here. It will swoop down from the sky to try and tackle Mario.

Ant Trooper – Originating from Super Mario 3D World, these enemies can walk along walls, carry items and can only be defeated by a ground pound or the attacks of Cat Mario or Tanooki Mario.

Piranha Creeper – Variants of Piranha Plants from 3D World that grow in predetermined paths similar to Snake Blocks. Watch out for their spiked bodies!

Porcupuffer – First appearing in Super Mario World, these over-sized Cheep Cheeps have sharp spikes on their backs.

Banzai Bill – These giant Bullet Bills go from the foreground or from the side of the screen to hit Mario, at least when using the 3D World theme.

Boom Boom – The infamous mid boss makes his return. It can spin around like in its appearance in Super Mario 3D Land and 3D World. You can see him spring up after being stepped on in the trailer, indicating that he’ll have multiple hit points as a boss.

Stingby – These enemies can be seen in the promotional art work. In 3D World, they stay at a set height and chase down Mario.

Cat Bullet Bill – A Cat Bullet Bill can be seen in the promotional art work for Super Mario Maker 2. In 3D World, they lock onto and follow the player. This would make them similar to the red Bullet Bills in the original Super Mario Maker. Since there are other cat forms of enemies in 3D World, up to and including Bowser, it’s possible that the Super Bell can be used to turn enemies into their cat forms similar to how using the Super Mushroom on enemies makes them bigger.

Sliding Thomp – Thomps in the original Super Mario Maker could only crash down. But as we see in the promotional art work, they can move to the side as well.

Koopa in a Car – A Koopa without a shell can be seen riding a car into some boxes in the promotional art. We don’t recall this car ever being in a Mario game, so it looks like a brand new enemy made just for Super Mario Maker 2. It’s also possible that Mario can drive the car after beating the enemy in it, similar to the Kuribo’s Shoe.

Features

Autoscroll – Players can make levels automatically scroll forward. They can set different waypoints for the camera to move.

Super Mario 3D World Theme – A new theme grants the aesthetic from Super Mario 3D World to levels. It’s possible that the Super Bell power up is exclusive to this theme, similar to how the Propeller Mushroom was exclusive to the New Super Mario Bros. U theme.

New User Interface – The stage elements appear to be organized by terrain, items, enemies and a fourth element. These sections are further divided into different circles of elements.

New Characters? – This is a big “maybe.” The promotional art work shows Mario in his builder garb along with Luigi and a blue Toad in similar garb. Mario can also be seen picking up Cat Luigi. Cat Toadette can also be seen in the art work, which is especially interesting as she never appears as a playable character in 3D World. This is her first appearance using the Super Bell power up. This could hint at multiple playable characters in Super Mario Maker 2, each with their own attributes. It’s not out of the realm of possibility as the original Super Mario Maker had Amiibo costumes to put over Mario in the Super Mario Bros. theme as well as a “Skinny Mario” power up which made him lanky and jump higher like Luigi.

Thanks to Supper Mario Broth on Twitter for pointing out Cat Toadette.

Super Mario Maker 2 will release in June 2019.

