Tekken 7 Season Pass 2: Julia & Negan Gameplay and Release Date Revealed

Harada certainly takes his time with DLC releases for Tekken 7, huh? That’s not a knock against the man – him and the development team behind one of the best current-gen fighters have hit the mark on every roster addition. Since the game’s console release, we’ve received Eliza, Geese Howard, Noctis Lucis Caelum, Lei Wulong, and Anna Williams. The last batch of fighters to make their way into the game were even more menacing versions of Armor King and Craig Marduk.

At the same time as their reveal, we got a sneak peak at Julia Chang and a full gameplay trailer for The Walking Dead’s Negan. During the Tekken 7 tournament proceedings at EVO Japan 2019, we finally got a full showcase trailer for Julia Chang. Like the rest of the returning roster, Julia enters the arena with a new outfit in tow. And as expected, she retains most of her familiar moveset.

The next piece of footage for Tekken 7 that was shown off was another Negan trailer. In a hilarious moment, Negan threatened an in-game Harada and forced him to release him alongside Julia on the same day. Thanks to Negan’s threats, we can all look forward to playing with him and Julia on February 28.

