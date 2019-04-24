How to Get Hearts in Mortal Kombat 11

Those hopping into the bloody and brutal world of Mortal Kombat 11 might be surprised at the number of currencies in this game. Alongside coins, users can earn Hearts which are used to open the best chests in the Krypt. Each of these chests typically requires a couple hundred to unlock, so you’ll need to do some serious grinding if you want to obtain some of the game’s best loot. Thankfully, unlocking Hearts is easy, but pretty time consuming regardless of your skill level.

The most common method for obtaining hearts is by performing Fatalities or Brutalities against your opponents. This rewards a minuscule amount of hearts, but if you’re diligent about using a Fatality then you will at least always be obtaining them as you play. Additionally, another method is by completing ladders in the Towers. Hearts can sometimes be a reward, so either send an A.I. fighter or participate in the activity yourself.

Another way to obtain Hearts is by cutting open bodies in the Krypt. You’ll first need to obtain Scorpion’s Spear, but once you have it all of those hanging bodies can be harvested. Just walk up to one and press Triangle (PS4) / Y (Xbox One) to rip apart the corpse. Currently, there are some farming methods for harvesting Hearts in the Krypt, but there’s no word how long this will be available.

If you want Hearts, just make sure to always perform Fatalities/Brutalities and rip apart any corpse you come across with Scorpion’s Spear.

