Are There Any Secret Characters in Mortal Kombat 11?

Mortal Kombat 11 has released and there are a lot of fighters that players can pick from. From classics like Scorpion and Johnny Cage to newcomers such as the Kollector, this title boasts an impressive roster. However, some staples of the series such as Reptile and Mileena are noticeably missing. While this is largely due to the stories canon, the new campaign does merge the past and present, which can leave some to believe that there are hidden characters.

Sadly, at the time of writing this there has been no secret, playable characters discovered. Even though it’s possible that Mortal Kombat 11 has someone hidden away behind an obscure method, currently we only know about the core roster. When you start up the game every fighter but two – Frost and Shao Kahn – will be usable. The former is unlocked by completing part of the campaign and the latter is purchased with real money.

Here is every playable character at launch for Mortal Kombat 11:

Johnny Cage

Sonya Blade

Cassie Cage

Jax Briggs

Jacqui Briggs

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Noob Saibot

Baraka

Jade

Kano

Kabal

Liu Kang

Kitana

Kung Lao

Erron Black

Skarlet

Kotal Kahn

Geras

D’vorah

Kollector

Cetrion

Frost

Shao Kahn

Additionally, Reptile can be found in the Krypt at the coordinates 1932, 5788. This is just a fun cutscene and appears to be more of an Easter Egg than full-on secret character. As for future fighters, the DLC characters were possibly leaked online ahead of Mortal Kombat 11’s release. These fighters include Shang Tsung, Sindel, Sheeva, Fujin, Nightwolf, Spawn (Spawn franchise), Joker (Batman franchise), Ash (Evil Dead franchise), and the Terminator (Terminator franchise).

There has been no confirmation from developer NetherRealm Studios about this leak, so take these reveals with a grain of salt.

