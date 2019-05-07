How to Get the Fallen Transponder in Destiny 2

One of the coolest weapons in the original Destiny has apparently made its way to Destiny 2. Called The Outbreak Prime, this weapon is was originally released during the Rise of Iron expansion that dropped during Year 3 of the first game. Now, following a new update, a strange device dubbed the Fallen Transponder was discovered in the Titan Heroic Adventure.

To get this item, load up the Heroic Adventure called “Bad Neighbors” and proceed through it as you normally would. You are looking for a room with a Shrieker in it. Kill this Hive enemy and proceed into the next room. Interact with the hive item to your right near the entrance, which should unlock the door on the left.

Go down the ramp and approach the middle set of command consoles. On your right, you should see the Fallen Transponder on a machine by a bin filled with spare parts. Approach it and collect the device that’s sitting there.

Grabbing it will add this item to your inventory and give you a special Exotic quest. Like the previous Outbreak Prime quest, advancing this mission is clearly tied to an intricate puzzle which no one has solved at the time of writing this Given how over the top Bungie has gone with their previous puzzles, we wouldn’t be surprised if it took a few days to fully obtain the gun

The text on the puzzle reads:

A Fallen global positioning transponder, jury-rigged for operation by human hands. Its encrypted interface seems to require locational data. Beyond that, your Ghost can find nothing remarkable about this device except a brief plaintext message embedded in its header files.

There are six nodes, each of which states that “Node data requires field verification.” The outstanding people over RaidSecrets have already discovered that the nodes are tied to specific symbols found throughout various Lost Sectors. Users will need to travel to these sectors to unlock each part of the transponder.

Make sure you grab this item soon, as the Fallen Transponder appears tied to the Titan Flashpoint. Missing it may force you to wait a whole six weeks until it returns.