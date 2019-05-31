Mortal Kombat 11 Shang Tsung Gameplay Trailer (Kombat Pack)

It may have taken a while, but we finally got our first look at Shang Tsung’s gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11!

The evil sorcerer (who sports the likeness and vocal talents of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the actor who played the character in the first MK film) is back with a vengeance. Shang Tsung retains his abilities from past entries as he’s able to transform into his current opponent and adopt their moveset. Along with his traditional shapeshifting ability, he also has the power to change into Mortal Kombat’s legendary stable of ninjas. The trailer sees him quick change into Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Noob Saibot, plus some unexpected faces in the forms of Rain, Ermac, Reptile and Smoke. Shang looks to be a mystical powerhouse who can rely on his own magical techniques and the varied maneuvers of his many foes.

Shang Tsung’s trailer also gave us a sneak peek at who’s set to arrive next as MK 11 DLC roster additions. Nightwolf and Sindel, two of Mortal Kombat 3’s most popular kombatants, will also join the roster alongside comic book icon Spawn. Two more unnamed characters are also planned to fill out the Kombat Pack roster. As for when Shang Tsung will arrive, Kombat Pack recipients will get to play with him one week early on June 18. As for everyone else, you should expect to get your hands on him a week later on June 25.

Alongside the launch of Shang Tsung on June 18, Kombat Pack holders will also get early access to the “Klassic Arcade Ninja Skin Pack,” which comes with throwback alternate costumes for Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Noob Saibot. For those of you who still haven’t obtained the Kombat Pack, you should also expect to gain access to these outfits on June 25.

