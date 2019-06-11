Marvel’s Avenger Receives Reveal Trailer & Release Date

Avengers Assemble! The hotly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game was finally unveiled during Square Enix’s press conference at E3. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avenger’s is an action, adventure game where players assume the role of Earth mightiest heroes. In the trailer, we get a look at brief gameplay perspectives from Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor.

Opening up in San Franciso, the Avengers respond to an attack in San Francisco. However, this was a decoy and as a result, their heli-carrier is destroyed decimating the city. The Avengers are blamed for the deaths of thousands and are disbanded. Marvel’s Avengers picks up five years later with the heroes attempting to stop a new evil.

Keep in mind, this is Crystal Dynamics interpretation of the world and characters. This is not connected to the MCU in any fashion. Marvel’s Avengers will feature voice work from the likes of Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and Nolan North.

We also got a peek at another segment of the game which showcases a confrontation between Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. It’s clear that Marvel’s Avengers is aiming to tell a personal emotional story about the team. One of the characters shown off at the end of the show was Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man.

Watch Ant-Man do his thing, and find out when you'll get to play Marvel Avengers in this trailer! #E32019 #SquareEnixE3 pic.twitter.com/tIwaBclvxW — IGN (@IGN) June 11, 2019

Another surprising announcement is that this title will feature four-player co-op and have a constantly expanding roster of heroes. All of the DLC characters will be absolutely free. There are no random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios. Early beta access is exclusive to PS4 along with additional DLC content.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release May 15, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

See Also