Where to Find the Well of Flames Chest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence is in full swing and there is a brand new activity to enjoy called the Menagerie. Located on the Leviathan, this activity is only available after completing a new quest called The Invitation. During this quest you will need to kill a lot of enemies, finish a specific Weekly Bounty, and locate a hidden treasure chest on Nessus. The only clues you get is a white X on your map near the Well of Flames.

To find this treasure chest, Go to Nessus and Land in The Cistern. Hop on your Sparrow and head towards the Well in Flames towards in the southwest corner of the map. When you reach the stone, round building head up the stairs and go through the entrance. Keep following the path until you hit the large drop and go down. Do no go through the portal in front of you. Instead, turn around and you should see the glow from the chest behind some rocks.

Open it to complete this part of the quest and gain some Imperials. Now head back to Werner on the barge to progress The Invitation. Get used to treasure hunting, as these chests will probably spawn every week, allowing players to gain more Imperials for their Chalice of Opulence.

