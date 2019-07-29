Hidden Message & QR Code Found in Halo Infinite Trailer

It’s been over a month since E3 and a fan has discovered a hidden message in the Halo Infinite trailer. Posted on social media, the trailer showcases a stranded soldier who comes across Master Chief floating in space. One eagle-eyed viewer spotted an elongated QR code that sends players to a hidden voice message when scanned.

This is how I got it, took multiple screenshots of the red bars and put them all together, then I had to make the QR code pic.twitter.com/Rjitz6W2Sw — Xepyal (@xepyal) July 29, 2019

This is the first discovery of the hidden message in the Halo Infinite trailer which features a young woman that could be Cortana speaking. It’s also possible that this is an entirely new character or A.I. being introduced in the new game. There are also heavy footsteps, which are probably from Master Chief. This franchise is no stranger to hiding messages for fans to find, such as the long-running ARG leading up to Halo 2.

With this discovery, we cannot help but wonder what else has been hidden in previous trailers? There’s still a lot of time before this new adventure launches, so we expect more secrets to uncover leading up to Halo Infinite’s release. You can listen to the full audio message here and watch the trailer above.

Halo Infinite is set to launch in 2020.

