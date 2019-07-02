5 LEGO Tower Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The LEGO brand has been attached to a brand new mobile game that’s worth getting into!

And that game is the building management sim known as LEGO Tower. You’ll be given the reigns to your own personal tower and be tasked with developing it so it reaches into the high (blocky) heavens. It’s up to you to keep your residents happy, give them their dream jobs, and acquire the funds needs to further increase your tower’s size. And once you reach 50 floors, you can restart the process and get even more funds for your tower building efforts! We’ll help you reach such a lofty goal with this tips guide for NimbleBit LLC’s latest mobile addiction.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for LEGO Tower:

Download the LEGO Tower APK here.

1. Develop a Balanced Selection of Residential and Consumer Floors

• LEGO Tower pushes you to build the largest, flashiest tower you can. There are two main floor types you can build in order to achieve that goal – Residential Floors where new denizens can move in and pay rent, plus Consumer floors where you can put those same building occupants to work. Make sure you stick to a balanced development plan for your building – for every two residential floors you construct, three consumer floors should be developed soon after. Stick to this process so you’ll regularly receive new building occupants that fill your pockets with coins and have enough workers on hand to fill the positions available on each consumer floor.

• When it comes time to assign your building’s occupants to jobs, take note of their preferred dream job. Keep that in mind when deciding which consumer floor to assign a person to – allowing a Minifigure to work their dream job keeps them happy and benefits your building’s finances in the long run. At first, you won’t be able to place everyone in the role they know best – newly opened consumer floors during the early parts of your building’s development needs all hands on deck. But once you have a ton of different residents on hand and a good number of consumer buildings open, change the jobs of previously assigned residents to their dream job ASAP!

2. Prepare to Run the Elevator a Lot…Like, a Whole Lot

• As your building gets taller and taller, new Minifigures will come in droves to your residence floors and stores. Transporting them to those floors is done by manually transporting them via the elevator. This process may be a bit tiresome, but it helps you earn you a few extra coins. You can make the elevator move a bit faster if you’re willing to spend a few Bux, however (more on how to earn Bux later).

• Tap on the yellow box icon in the bottom right corner whenever you’re looking at your tower to head to a menu full of extra options. Then head to the “Customize” tab to put some Bux towards increasing the speed of your elevator. A faster-moving elevator makes the process of regularly moving it a lot easier to handle over time.

3. Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Hidden Objects So You Can Earn Bux

• From time to time, you’ll spot a few different box icons on the bottom of the screen. The red arrow (and accompanying ping notification) means that someone wants you to work the elevator. The “BB” box is the game’s “BrickBook” social media service, which lets you know how your residents are doing. Random LEGO pieces will pop up here too, which means a new piece available for further customization has just been unlocked. And the brown box icon pops up to let you know that it’s time to collect some coins from one of your consumer floors or order more item stock for that particular floor.

• One of the more important box notifications you’ll notice features the appearance of another random LEGO piece. If that piece happens to be locked within a grey box, that means it’s tied to a “Where’s Waldo?” type mission. Simply search for the hidden item, tap on it once you find it, and reap the Bux that come your way for doing so! Bux should never be wasted on speeding up the item delivery process tied to your consumer floors – you should only spend them on increasing the speed of your elevator/increasing the rate of the coin tips you receive and unlocking new “Mission Vehicles.” Unlocking a new Mission Vehicle helps you earn even more Bux as you play!

4. Utitlize a Rare Helper When the Time is Right

• Another box notification that you should be aware of features a special Minifigure that’s meant to aid you. Whenever you spot the “Construction Worker” box, don’t use him until you’ve purchased and opened a new building for your floor. He can instantly complete a floor’s construction time or shorten it by three hours, so use him when the time is right. As for the “Big Spender” Minifigure, be sure to send her to one of your most profitable consumer floors to really rake in the funds!

5. Take Advantage of the Free Tower Club Trial’s Benefits and Be Sure to Make a Few Friends

• Whenever you head into the menu with all the game’s other options to choose from, tap on the one that says “Tower Club.” The first time you head into this tab, you’ll have the option of utilizing a free five-day trial that lets you take advantage of the boosts that come from a Tower Club membership. Once your tower’s a bit more developed, activate the free five-day Tower Club trial. Your tower will essentially work for you and earn you more rent (amongst a host of other worthwhile benefits!) while you play with this active membership. Be sure to get a lot of work done during that five day period – you’ll be forced to pay to reactivate that membership once it expires.

• It definitely pays to be friendly in LEGO Tower. Tap on the “Friends” tab so you take note of your “Player ID” code and share it with other players in separate forums for the game. Visiting your Friends’ towers helps you earn Bux and tip them with the same currency as well. Develop a huge Friends list so you’ll regularly earn Bux at a faster rate. As a matter of fact, let me throw my Player ID out there! Here you go, guys – it’s “69V7.”

