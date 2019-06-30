5 Township: Farm & City Building Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The goal behind Playrix’s Township is simple – upgrade your humble town and build it into a bustling metropolis!

That’s easier said than done, however. There’s a whole lot that goes into reaching such a lofty goal. You’ll need to farm a ton of goods, manage a huge variety of food production plants, fill your town with all sorts of houses and industries, and fulfill incoming orders. We’ve done all that and more, which is why we’ve come here to share our Township wisdom. This essential tips and tricks guide will help you build your town into the thriving metropolis you’ve always envisioned it could be!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Township: Farm & City Building:

Download the Township: Farm & City Building APK here.

1. Planting/Harvesting Wheat is the Cheapest Way to Earn XP; Be Sure to Spread Out Your Farming Goods Across the Fields

• One of Township’s easiest activities entails the planting/harvesting of various goods. As you level up, you’ll get the chance to plant new types of goods that goes into producing the resources needed to feed your farm animals. The cheapest (well, since it’s always free) planting/harvesting item happens to be wheat – whenever you’re low on coins, just spend some time spreading some easy to produce wheat across your fields.

• You can easily rack up a ton of coins just by planting/harvesting a bunch of wheat, then proceeding to sell it out of your barn. It’s also pretty easy to farm XP points by planting/harvesting a ton of wheat. Whenever you have some coins on deck, be sure to spread all sorts of goods across your fields. It’s always best if you have all sorts of harvested goods on hand so you can get to work on the jobs that require the use of those goods.

2. Make Sure You Have Enough Coins and Citizens Before You Build Something New

• Constructing all sorts of new buildings has different requirements tied to them. Reaching new player levels unlocks new buildings within each category – those categories are “Houses,” “Community Buildings,” “Factories,” “Farming,” “Decorations,” and “Special.” You’ll always need coins in order to build something new, so make sure you have enough in the bank before you decide to handle that task. A certain number of citizens (alongside coins) is required before you can build up a new Factory or Special building.

• Note that Houses and Community Buildings add more citizens to your town, Factories give you new items to produce, and Farming buildings aid your…well, farming duties. Special buildings develop new tasks for you to complete that provide you with even more beneficial items. And Decorations help liven up your town. A good strategy to adopt is building a bunch of houses so you can quickly gather more citizens and build up a few of those super beneficial Special buildings. The perks that come with completed Special building types are essential towards speeding up your progress. Always keep in mind that developing any sort of building gifts you with extra XP.

3. Set up Activities With Long Completion Times Before You Log Off

• While placing a new building in your developing town is fun, the actual act of waiting for those buildings to finish constructing isn’t. Whenever you feel like you’re done for the day, set up a few buildings with long completion times tied to them before you go. That way, you’ll return to a town full of completed buildings as soon as you log back in. You can use cash to instantly complete your in-progress buildings, but cash is hard to come by if you’re planning on playing Township without spending any real money. In-game cash comes your way by completing achievements, increasing your player level, and sending goods.

• By the way, you’ll need various types of construction items in order to finalize the job for a brand new Community Building, Factory, or Special building. Send off some goods at the “Train Station” in order to acquire those construction items. Waiting for those items to come to you usually takes a while too, so be sure to also set up this task before you log off. By the way, keep an eye out for random blimps. Tap on them to receive random gifts, such as those often-required construction items!

4. Befriend a Ton of Players So You Can Send/Receive Gifts and Acquire Help at the Trian Station

• It’s worth befriending a bunch of Township players, especially the ones you notice are the most active. Sending/receiving gifts should be a regular activity for you every time you log in. Plus you’ll always want to have friends on hand that can help fulfill your Train Station orders. Be sure to hop into the “Friends” menu so you can switch over to the exclamation point tab – head into the towns of the featured players so you help fulfill their Train Station orders. Help them and chances are high that they can be relied on to help you, too.

5. Always Make Sure You Login for Five Consecutive Days to Claim Your Daily Bonus Rewards

• Township’s “Daily Bonus” comes your way simply by playing it five days in a row. The first four days fill your coins purse, then the fifth and final day throws an awesome gift your way. Even if you’re not planning on playing the game for an extended session, just log in so you can claim your free coins.

See Also