5 Diner DASH Adventures Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

DinerTown is currently in dire straits!

The town and its famous crawls (the world-class diner and hotel) are a mess and random accidents are occurring all around town. Once again, you’ll take control of Flo and attempt to revive her hometown. Diner DASH Adventures combines the best elements of Cooking DASH, Diner DASH, and Hotel DASH for an even more engrossing mobile adventure. We worked alongside the game’s developers to put a tips guide together that should assist you and Flo. It’s time to get to work and bring back DinerTown to its former glory!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Diner DASH Adventures:

Download the Diner DASH Adventures APK here.

1. Log in Every Eight Hours for Free Gems in “Daily Deals”

• There are tons of ways to earn free Gems in Diner DASH Adventures, but this is the easiest method of ’em all: just log in every eight hours and pick up free Gems from the Daily Deals in the store. You can get up to nine Gems everyday just by checking for deals. This feature unlocks at Level eight. Daily Deals don’t just have gems – you can also purchase boosts, keys, groceries and even more items at a discount. Keep your eyes peeled for even more great deals. Beat Level 10 to gain access to even more ways to earn free stuff by completing Daily Goals.

2. Upgrade Food and Appliances in the Shop to Earn More Stars

• Upgrading food makes it look nicer and taste better. Customers will pay more for fancier food, which means you’ll earn more coins. This is crucial when playing in levels without a timer where the quality of your food matters more than your speed. Upgrading appliances will increase how fast food is prepared. Be sure to improve your chef’s tools to speed through food orders. Every second matters. Remember, earning more Coins = more stars. Upgrade food before upgrading your appliances to get the highest scores.

3. Use Keys for Special, Premium Town Decor

• Keys are only used for decorations. Save up and splurge to decorate your town the way you want it to look. Change your mind on a decoration? Just tap and hold the item in the town to change it up. You can always go back and pick a new look for your town later. Customers will occasionally send you free keys when you help them out – check your Mailbox for their thank you letters.

4. Use Boosts to Gain an Advantage in Tough Levels

• Using Boosts will give you bonus Coins and Hearts. Each Boost has a special effect. “Rainbow Match” makes each table Rainbow-colored, which means it will Color Match with any customer. Each customer you seat gets a “Color Match Bonus,” which makes them extra happy. This is also a great way to trigger “DASH Mode” even faster than usual.

• “Fast Flo” makes Flo work much faster (five times faster to be exact!). Help Flo zoom around tables at light speed! This boost is extra useful in levels with lots of tables to serve. “Quick Customers” speeds up your customers. All customers will only take a couple seconds to order and eat. This is a great boost for levels with slow customers, like Rosie’s Grandpa, Norbert.

5. Advanced Speed Strategies – DASH Mode, Color Match, and More!

• Fill up your DASH meter in a level to trigger DASH Mode and speed everything up super fast. Flo runs faster, Cookie cooks faster, and customers eat faster too! There are three things you can do to turn DASH Mode on – “Color Matching,” “Fast Service,” and “Chaining.” Color Matching – seating a customer at a table that matches their outfit grants you a big Happiness boost and increases your DASH Mode meter. Use the Rainbow Match boost to hit DASH Mode even faster.

• Fast Service – serve customers quickly to earn Fast Service bonuses and increase the DASH Mode meter. You can get a Fast Service bonus for seating customers quickly, taking their order, and serving them their food. Chaining is an advanced move – seating multiple customers in a row, taking orders in a row, and serving in a row all give bonuses to your DASH Mode meter. One last tip – did you know you can combine Order Tickets together? Cook up to three orders at once with this cool strategy. If customers are ordering the same item, take their orders one after the other to merge them.

See Also