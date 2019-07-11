5 Most Expensive Gaming Laptops of Your Dreams (2019)

After the 5 most expensive gaming laptops of your dreams? If so, we’ve got everything you need to know along with the laptops you’re certain to drool over. Just be warned, they are just a little bit pricey. Only a little bit, though.
When it comes to purchasing laptops, there isn’t a one-for-all answer. RAM is important, as is the processor, as is the graphics card, as is the company who’s putting it all together. Get a company that doesn’t know what they’re doing and you’ll notice a decline in quality, which is why we’ve stuck with trusted laptop makers for this list.
We’ve also stuck with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, simply because it’s one of the best graphics cards on the market today.
Another thing that’s worth considering is the form factor. Are you happy to have a laptop that weighs the same as a small car on your lap while you game, or would you rather sacrifice a bit of power in favor of something that doesn’t cause your kneecaps to pop off?
Personally, I don’t have a problem with bulky laptops, others may. It’s all down to your personal preference.
Also, it’s worth pointing this out now, these absolute goliaths are expensive. Like, seriously. But as Uncle Ben once said, “With great power, comes an obscene price-tag.” If you’re after the best, it’s going to cost you.
If it helps, I always justify it to myself by saying it’ll last me several years. Plus you don’t need two kidneys, anyway.
With all that out the way, let’s jump straight into the list.
MSI GT75 Titan 4K-247
Cons:
- 6TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD means space and speed
- 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK also means speed
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 offers the best graphics available
- A little bit expensive
- The extra add-ons aren't for everyone
- I'm listing the price twice because, you know, it is really expensive
The MSI GT75 Titan 4K-247 is a gaming laptop to drool over.
Let’s kick things off with the insane screen specs. Here you’re getting a 17.3-inch 4K UHD IPS-Level 100% Adobe RGB screen. In short, this thing is a beast.
As for the processor, it’s the super fast 9th Gen Intel Coffee Lake Core i9-9980HK. Combine this with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and this laptop makes load times a thing of the past.
If that wasn’t fast enough, you also get 6TB of space across three SSDs thanks to the Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD, and an additional 1TB HDD at 7200RPM.
The graphics card inside is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6, so if it’s crisp visuals you’re after, you’re getting the best.
It’s worth mentioning, you also get a few add-ons thrown in with this laptop, namely the MSI Clutch GM10 gaming mouse, MSI gaming shield mouse pad, MSI Force GC30 wireless controller, MSI DS502 gaming headset, MSI Lucky Edge of the Cup, and the GeForce RTX 20 series also nets you Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
The MSI DS502 didn’t make our list of best high end gaming headsets, but it’s still a pretty decent option.
Given the sheer power and visual brilliance on display here, it’s no surprise this laptop also made our list of the best 4K gaming laptops.
Yes, the MSI Titan is one of the most expensive gaming laptops available, but that’s because it’s got the specs to pull it off.
ASUS ROG G703GX-XB76
Cons:
- The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 is incredible
- Cheaper than the MSI Titan
- Still super poweful (just not as much as the Titan)
- I9 processor beats the included i7
- Still expensive
- Included gamer bundle isn't that great
If you don’t mind dropping a bit of power while saving yourself a fair bit of money, the ASUS ROG G703GX-XB76 is definitely worthy of your consideration.
On the display front, you’re getting a 17.3-inch IPS-Level Full HD anti-glare screen with NVIDIA G-sync. It’s a screen full of crispness, essentially.
The graphics card inside this monster is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6, which matches the MSI Titan. It also gets you a free copy of Wolfenstein Youngblood.
Where this laptop differs, however, is in the processor. Instead of the Intel Core i9, you’re getting the Intel Core i7.
This isn’t a massive drop by any means, but if you’re after the very best available, this ain’t it.
That said, the difference in price is definitely worth considering. As a very, very rough guideline, the difference between the i7 and i9, in terms of speed, is around 10 percent.
Elsewhere, you’re dropping RAM by half. The ASUS ROG features 32GB of DDR4, while the MSI Titan boasts 64GB, also DDR4.
Moving on to hard drives, you’re looking at a similar set up in the 6TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD and 1TB FireCuba SSHD.
And on the swag front, this laptop’s gaming bundle gets you the aforementioned Wolfenstein, ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin gaming mouse, and the ASUS ROG Sheath gaming mouse pad.
Does the difference in cost make up for the lower specs? It all depends what you’re after.
If it’s brute strength, go with the MSI Titan. But if you’d rather save yourself a chunk of cash, the ASUS ROG is hard to ignore.
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019
Cons:
- Cheaper than the MSI Titan and ASUS ROG
- Still powerful, just a bit less so
- Backlit, customizable keyboard is lush
- The Titan's i9 beats Razer's i7
- 512GB is fine, but will get filled quickly
- 16GB of RAM, again, is fine, but doesn't hold a candle to the Titan's 64GB
The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative if you’re trying to save money (but it’s still one of the most expensive gaming laptops).
So, where does the Razer Blade differ from the previous two entries?
Well, the screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches, though it is 4K.
On the graphics card front, it’s the NVIDIA Geforce 2080 RTX Max-Q, which roughly matches the other options, albeit the Max-Q is better suited to thinner laptops, which the Razer Blade certainly is.
As for the processor, it’s good news. The Intel Core i7 matches the ASUS ROG, but still falls short of the MSI Titan’s i9.
If this is all sounding great, we’re about to take a nosedive so strap in.
The hard drive options on this one are just 512GB SSD, while the RAM is a smaller 16GB versus the ASUS ROG’s 32GB and the Titan’s 64GB.
While this is all a far cry from the specs of the Titan, let’s not overexaggerate.
These specs are still powerful, and the much, much lower price point reflects this.
As I say, if you’re looking to save money and don’t need the most powerful system on the planet, the Razer Blade 15 is worth considering.
Acer Predator Triton 500 Thin And Light Gaming Laptop
Cons:
- Middle price point
- Powerful, just not as much as the ASUS ROG or MSI Titan
- Good amount of RAM
- Isn't cheap enough to be considered affordable/too expensive to hang with the super-powered laptops
- I7 is slower than the i9
- Angled corners won't be for everyone
The Acer Predator Triton 500 is power at a slightly lower price point.
In terms of performance, here we’ve got 32GB of DDR4 RAM, which bests the Razer Blade, matches the ASUS, and loses out to the MSI Titan.
The screen is a tidy 15.6-inches, which matches the Razer Blade, with full HD with a G-sync IPS display.
And as for the graphics card – in a shock that will surprise no one – it’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, which features 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 DRAM.
You also get a meaty 1TB, PCIe NVMe SSD.
So. The biggest issue I have with the Acer Predator Triton 500 is where it fits in the world of the most expensive gaming laptops.
It’s a great laptop and a solid alternative to the ASUS ROG given the price difference, so long as you don’t mind dropping the screen size and vastly superior hard drive options.
But then if you’re looking to save money, there’s also the Razer Blade, so where does this fit?
I think the answer is it’s the perfect halfway house between the ASUS ROG and the Razer Blade.
It’s more powerful than the Razer Blade, but the ASUS is still the far better option. And that’s before we even begin to factor in the MSI Titan.
Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED
Cons:
- Crazy powerful in terms of RAM and graphics card
- Good sized SSD
- Cheaper than the MSI Titan
- Expensive
- At this price, it would be nice if the screen were a little bit larger
- Isn't the MSI Titan
The Gigabyte AERO 15 is max power with a slightly smaller screen.
The screen is a 15.6-inch Samsung UHD AMOLED which has been X-Rite Pantone certified for color calibration, meaning it’s super clear.
It’s a smaller screen than the more expensive laptops on this list, but not by enough for it to be an issue.
Where the power comes in is with the Intel Core i9 married to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with MAX-Q and 64GB of DDR4 RAM.
So yeah, if it’s power you’re after but the MSI Titan’s price puts you off, you’ve got your alternative right here.
It also boasts a 1TB Intel 760P SSD. Nice!
If you’re wondering how this laptop was able to hold all this power while still remaining so thin, the only answer I have is magic.
