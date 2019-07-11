5 Most Expensive Gaming Laptops of Your Dreams (2019)

After the 5 most expensive gaming laptops of your dreams? If so, we’ve got everything you need to know along with the laptops you’re certain to drool over. Just be warned, they are just a little bit pricey. Only a little bit, though.

When it comes to purchasing laptops, there isn’t a one-for-all answer. RAM is important, as is the processor, as is the graphics card, as is the company who’s putting it all together. Get a company that doesn’t know what they’re doing and you’ll notice a decline in quality, which is why we’ve stuck with trusted laptop makers for this list.

We’ve also stuck with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, simply because it’s one of the best graphics cards on the market today.

Another thing that’s worth considering is the form factor. Are you happy to have a laptop that weighs the same as a small car on your lap while you game, or would you rather sacrifice a bit of power in favor of something that doesn’t cause your kneecaps to pop off?

Personally, I don’t have a problem with bulky laptops, others may. It’s all down to your personal preference.

Also, it’s worth pointing this out now, these absolute goliaths are expensive. Like, seriously. But as Uncle Ben once said, “With great power, comes an obscene price-tag.” If you’re after the best, it’s going to cost you.

If it helps, I always justify it to myself by saying it’ll last me several years. Plus you don’t need two kidneys, anyway.

With all that out the way, let’s jump straight into the list.