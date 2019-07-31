NBA 2K20 Prelude: Release Date, Contents & More

As with every new iteration of NBA 2K, a Prelude comes with it which gives players a chance to see what the new game has to offer.

One thing different about NBA 2K20 is this time we have a demo to coincide with the Prelude. It sounds like the demo will give players a chance to mess around with their MyPlayer so it seems a bit strange to have both it and the Prelude.

Of course, we don’t yet know what the Prelude consists of so it’s unfair for us to say it has no use right now. The Prelude has often given players a hint of the storyline their player will be following and it carries over into the full release.

2K hasn’t shared much about what to expect from the Prelude yet this year but if we go by last year, we can connect some dots.

NBA 2K20 Prelude Release Date

The NBA 2K19 Prelude released on August 31 last year so it’s possible we could be looking a similar release window here. This would be 10 days after the release of the demo, so 2K might have to mix it up a bit.

Playing in the Prelude is always a good way to test out some of the changes that are coming to 2K and deciding whether it’s worth a purchase for you. However, now players will be able to check that out with the demo so it’ll be interesting to see how the devs are able to differentiate the two.

Luckily, both the Prelude and the demo are free and don’t require any pre-ordering. If the Prelude is like how it has been in the past, it will only be available on Xbox One and PS4, but since the demo is on the Switch, it’s possible the Prelude could be as well.

NBA 2K20 will be available on September 6, 2019 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

