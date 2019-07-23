NBA 2K20: Full Soundtrack and Artists List

Every year, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports releases the latest installment in its long-running NBA 2K franchise.

Fans of the basketball sim look forward to several announcements regarding the game’s legacy modes, such as MyTeam, MyGM, MyLeague and more. Another major feature of the game that longtime players keep an eye on is the newest collection of tracks selected for the series’ next entry. For NBA 2K20, we finally have a tracklisting for the game’s varied lineup of popular artists from several musical genres.

A bunch of A-list artists has lent their music to the game this year, including Drake, J.Cole, Young Thug, and Offset. Old school hip-hop fans will be pleased to know that KRS-One will also be featured alongside those contemporary artists. And in another cool move, NBA 2K20’s soundtrack will include music from recently departed artists such as XXXTENTACION and Nipsey Hussle. Check out the list posted below to get an idea of the tunes that you can look forward to blasting while dominating the court in NBA 2K20:

• “Strawberries (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)” – JID & BJ the Chicago Kid

• “Hear Me Calling” – Juice WRLD

• “Proud Of U (feat. Young Thug)” – Earthgang & Young Thug

• “Mansa Musa” – Cardi B & Limitless Soundz

• “Legacy (feat. Travis Scott & 21 Savage)” – Offset

• “I Can’t Get Enough” – Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez

• “whoa (mind in awe)” – XXXTENTACION

• “200 mph” – Bad Bunny & Diplo

• “Run it Down” – Jay Prince

• “Big Shot” – Gunna

• “Dribble2Much (feat. Problem)” – Dribble2much

• “MC’s Ain’t Like They Don’t Know” – KRS-One

• “Swishhh” – Dribble2Much

• “Down (feat. Joi)” – Run the Jewels

• “Butterfly” – Cousin Stizz

• “Sandra’s Rose” – Drake

• “Play Wit Ya” – Dreezy

• “Audio” (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)” – Sia

• “Win (feat. Kenny Beats)” – Q Da Fool

• “MyBoi – TroyBoi Remix” – Billie Ellish

• “11 Minutes (with Halsey feat. Travis Barker)” – YUNGBLUD

• “We Did It” – 1K Phew & WHATUPRG

• “Wow – Remix” – Post Malone & Roddy Ricch

• “Beautiful Smile” – Sabba & IDK

• “I Don’t Need No Help” – NLE Choppa

• “I’M DOPE” – Tobe Nwigwe & David Michael Wyatt

• “Grinding All My Life” – Nipsey Hussle

• “Maintain” – Bally & NAV

• “Uptown Vibes (feat. Fabulous & Anuel AA)” – Meek Mill

• “Goat Talk” – (feat. Lil Wayne) – T-Pain

• “365 – KUURO Remix” – Zedd, Katy Perry & KUURO

• “Control” – Aaron Taos

• “Superfly” – BLESSED

• “Ran Off” – Denino Farrar & JAYWAYSOSA

• “MONOPOLY (with Victoria Monet)” – Ariana Grande

• “Live Wire” – Motley Crue

• “Giant (with Rag’n’Bone Man)” – Calvin Harris

• “Digital” – IDK

• “How Did I Get Here (feat. J. Cole)” – Offset

• “Superhuman (feat. Shane Eli)” – Campfire

• “16 Hours” – Higher Brothers

• “Something to Believe In” – Jane Holiday

• “We Came to Win” – Kairo & Sha’Ki

• “Rodman” – Pardison Fontaine

• “So Sorry” – Ray Moon

• “Back Up” – The Siege

For the first time in franchise history, NBA 2K20’s soundtrack will grow over time now that new songs will be added during the game’s ongoing season. We’ll be sure to update the list posted above as those new songs make their way into the game. NBA 2K20 is set to launch on September 6 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

