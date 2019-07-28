Pokemon Go Team Rocket Countdown: Disappointed Reactions as Players Feel Trolled

After waiting 24 hours for a big Pokemon Go revelation and getting lots of weird notifications that just read “R,” the game announced a big Team Rocket event happening between 4-5 p.m. local time. But the problem is, trainers waited all day and stayed up late to get the big reveal, which ended up just being an announcement for an hour-long event later in the day. The live stream itself didn’t show anything. So now a lot of trainers are feeling like they were trolled by Niantic. Here are some of the reactions and details about what happened.
Some Players Are Feeling Trolled after Nothing Happened on the Live Stream Itself, Even Though an Announcement Was Made on Twitter
A 24-hour countdown ran on Pokemon Go’s official YouTube page that ended at 12 a.m. Eastern July 28. This live stream started after Pokemon Go dropped a bunch of mysterious R notifications and tweets with silhouettes and the words: “7/28.” So a lot of people stayed up late to see what was going to happen on the video. And then…nothing happened.
That’s right. Nothing happened on the video itself – it just ended. Team Rocket did make a comment on the video, and a lot of notifications were shared on the game’s official Twitter account. But players were expecting something big on the live stream and instead, they got nothing.
One person summed up how everyone was feeling pretty well, before it even happened. Looks like @DisneyGamer_ was prescient.
The big reveal was that between 4-5 p.m. local time today, all Pokestops will be taken over by Team Rocket for one hour. But nothing actually happened at midnight, while everyone waited for an hour. I guess it was 4 p.m. New Zealand time, so it marked the beginning of Team Rocket’s takeover there.
I’m pretty sure this video is what we were supposed to see on the live stream:
But some trainers are NOT happy:
Here was Team Rocket’s response to disappointed people on the YouTube stream:
They wrote: “This privilege is wasted on Trainers like you who lack the vision to exploit this vast world of resources and Pokemon.”
Team Rocket Took Over the Pokemon Go Twitter Account
When the live stream ended, Team Rocket took over the Pokemon Go Twitter account, sharing the following tweets:
The event is probably going to be a lot of fun. But some players were expecting more on the stream and they feel like they shouldn’t have waited all day for this.
Here’s a response on Reddit about it, where a disappointed player writes: “I stayed up til 5am, for this? I don’t know what I expected from Niantic, but it wasn’t this.”
Some are hoping there’s secretly more that we don’t know about.
Here Are the Details About the Event
From 4-5 p.m. local time (wherever you are), Team Rocket will take over all Pokestops in your region and Meowth can be caught afterward, according to the Pokemon Blog.
When you encounter a Team GO Rocket Pokestop (which is any stop between those times), you’ll be challenged to a battle by Battle Team GO Rocket. Accept the challenge and win! After winning, you can catch a Shadow Pokemon. But after you catch them, you can’t trade them until you purify them. To purify a Shadow Pokemon, you’ll need to exchange Stardust and Candy, which can vary depending on the Pokemon. If you purify a Pokemon, it will be stronger and the “frustration” move they knew will be replaced by a normal attack.
How did you feel about the way the live stream ended? Were you disappointed or did you think it was fun?
