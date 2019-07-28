Pokemon Go Team Rocket Countdown: Disappointed Reactions as Players Feel Trolled

After waiting 24 hours for a big Pokemon Go revelation and getting lots of weird notifications that just read “R,” the game announced a big Team Rocket event happening between 4-5 p.m. local time. But the problem is, trainers waited all day and stayed up late to get the big reveal, which ended up just being an announcement for an hour-long event later in the day. The live stream itself didn’t show anything. So now a lot of trainers are feeling like they were trolled by Niantic. Here are some of the reactions and details about what happened.

Some Players Are Feeling Trolled after Nothing Happened on the Live Stream Itself, Even Though an Announcement Was Made on Twitter

Well that was… disappointing.

I'm assuming that the livestream broke? It was black long before it hit zero… 5 tweets & an in game pop-up? Hardly seems worth the 5am alarm here @NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp . #PokemonGO #disappointed pic.twitter.com/NwiYwXH87h — PokémonGO Ayrshire (@POGOAyrshire) July 28, 2019

A 24-hour countdown ran on Pokemon Go’s official YouTube page that ended at 12 a.m. Eastern July 28. This live stream started after Pokemon Go dropped a bunch of mysterious R notifications and tweets with silhouettes and the words: “7/28.” So a lot of people stayed up late to see what was going to happen on the video. And then…nothing happened.

That’s right. Nothing happened on the video itself – it just ended. Team Rocket did make a comment on the video, and a lot of notifications were shared on the game’s official Twitter account. But players were expecting something big on the live stream and instead, they got nothing.

One person summed up how everyone was feeling pretty well, before it even happened. Looks like @DisneyGamer_ was prescient.

I have the leaked footage from @PokemonGoApp of the big reveal, what the "R" stands for 🤭 pic.twitter.com/2FgXzDXc54 — DisneyGamer (@DisneyGamer_) July 27, 2019

The big reveal was that between 4-5 p.m. local time today, all Pokestops will be taken over by Team Rocket for one hour. But nothing actually happened at midnight, while everyone waited for an hour. I guess it was 4 p.m. New Zealand time, so it marked the beginning of Team Rocket’s takeover there.

I’m pretty sure this video is what we were supposed to see on the live stream:

But some trainers are NOT happy:

Sorry but #pokemongo disappointed me again We waited a day just to hear “all pokestops will be taken over for an HOUR” it should be 4pm-7pm not an hour The shadow pokemon u catch and purify are fucking disgusting in iv and cp some towns barely have pokestops (1) — KingBlueINFINITE (@KingBlueBStarW) July 28, 2019

Here was Team Rocket’s response to disappointed people on the YouTube stream:

They wrote: “This privilege is wasted on Trainers like you who lack the vision to exploit this vast world of resources and Pokemon.”

Team Rocket Took Over the Pokemon Go Twitter Account

When the live stream ended, Team Rocket took over the Pokemon Go Twitter account, sharing the following tweets:

For three years we have been watching. The world of Pokémon GO is rife with unlimited resources. This privilege is wasted on Trainers like you who lack the vision to exploit this vast world of resources and Pokémon. — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

You walk around and spin your PokéStops like this is some kind of game. You battle in your Gyms and rejoice when they change colors. You care for Pokémon as though they’re something more than tools! What a waste of potential! — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

We’ve brought our Shadow Pokémon, strengthened to unimaginable levels that you could never reach through powering up alone. We’re here to take over your PokéStops and steal from their unlimited supply of resources. Can’t you see the beauty of our evil? — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

This is just the beginning. Your resources are our resources. Your Pokémon are our Pokémon. Your world is our world! You can’t stop us. Professor Willow, Spark, Blanche, Candela, and most of all, you—stay out of our way! — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

We follow the villainous path of those before us—and we will succeed in finally bringing Giovanni’s vision to the world! If you insist on trying to disrupt our plans, we will make you feel a world of pain! – Team GO Rocket — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

SUP, TWERPS! 👋 While all of you were distracted with the little stunt that we pulled in New York, we mobilized our forces for a GLOBAL TEAM GO ROCKET INVASION! From 4 to 5 p.m. in your local time, we’ll be taking over ALL the PokéStops in your area. Teehee. 🙃 #TeamGORocket pic.twitter.com/7KZ6HFS3jD — Team GO Rocket (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019

The event is probably going to be a lot of fun. But some players were expecting more on the stream and they feel like they shouldn’t have waited all day for this.

Niantic I am too disappointed. Thanks for making me stay up so far for nothing !! Not necessary!! #PokemonGo https://t.co/NETY1RL2KV — Dittorbr (@dittorbr) July 28, 2019

Here’s a response on Reddit about it, where a disappointed player writes: “I stayed up til 5am, for this? I don’t know what I expected from Niantic, but it wasn’t this.”

Some are hoping there’s secretly more that we don’t know about.

Everybody being like „but I expected more“ 🥺

Do you think an evil organisation like #TeamGORocket will instantly come at you with their big plan?

Nah they’ll weaken all of us first by draining away all our potions and revives and then we’re doomed 👀®️#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/mvshXoLvzz — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) July 28, 2019

Here Are the Details About the Event

From 4-5 p.m. local time (wherever you are), Team Rocket will take over all Pokestops in your region and Meowth can be caught afterward, according to the Pokemon Blog.

When you encounter a Team GO Rocket Pokestop (which is any stop between those times), you’ll be challenged to a battle by Battle Team GO Rocket. Accept the challenge and win! After winning, you can catch a Shadow Pokemon. But after you catch them, you can’t trade them until you purify them. To purify a Shadow Pokemon, you’ll need to exchange Stardust and Candy, which can vary depending on the Pokemon. If you purify a Pokemon, it will be stronger and the “frustration” move they knew will be replaced by a normal attack.

How did you feel about the way the live stream ended? Were you disappointed or did you think it was fun? You can tweet the author of this story and share how you felt.

See also: