Best Counters for Armored Mewtwo in Pokemon GO Raids

Pokemon GO just welcomed Armored Mewtwo into Raid Battles.

Those that manage to beat it in battle have a chance to catch the Pokemon. Armored Mewtwo will be available to fight from now until July 31 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic.

Here are the best counters you can use to beat Armored Mewtwo in Pokemon Go Raids.

Armored Mewtwo is a pure psychic-type Pokemon just like its unarmored counterpart according to GamePress, so it is weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Fast Moves Confusion and Iron Tail as well as the Charge Moves Rock Slide, Dynamic Punch, Earthquake and Future Sight.

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball is the best choice. Funny how an unarmored Mewtwo is Armored Mewtwo’s biggest threat. Mewtwo has access to the powerful Shadow Ball which when combined with its gigantic attack stat will make short work of Armored Mewtwo. It also resists Armored Mewtwo’s fighting- and psychic-type moves. And unlike fighting regular Mewtwo, you don’t have to worry about Armored Mewtwo hitting your Mewtwo with its own Shadow Ball. The only downside is that both of Mewtwo’s Quick Moves are resisted by Armored Mewtwo. GamePress recommends using Psycho Cut over Confusion because while Confusion deals more damage, Psycho Cut is easier to dodge with and provides more energy so you can use Shadow Ball sooner. Though keep in mind that Mewtwo with Shadow Ball is only available from EX Raids. If you don’t have Shadow Ball, your next best bet is Thunderbolt as it does the most neutral damage out of any other of Mewtwo’s Charge Moves. Ice Beam is not far behind Thunderbolt in therms of neutral damage, however, so if you don’t want to spend a valuable TM then you don’t have to.

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball is the second best choice. It is right behind Gengar in terms of ghost-type damage according to GamePress, but it’s not weak to psychic-type moves like Gengar is. In fact, it’s resistant to Armored Mewtwo’s fighting-type moves. Plus, it has really high stamina as well as a great attack stat with decent defense. The Altered Form is okay to use if you don’t have anything else, but with reversed attack and defense stats and a lacking ghost-type Charge Move in the form of Shadow Sneak means it’s significantly worse than its Origin Form.

Gengar with Lick/Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball should not be underestimated. Gengar has one of the highest damage per second (DPS) stats in the game according to GamePress, and its ghost-type moves hit Armored Mewtwo like a truck. He also has a double resistance against Dynamic Punch. Unfortunately, its secondary poison typing makes it weak to ground- and psychic-type moves. That combined with the fact that it has even lower defenses than Weavile means that it won’t be sticking around for long. Plus, both Shadow Claw and Lick are Legacy Moves. It’s regular ghost-type Quick Move, Hex, is still usable but noticeably inferior.

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch is another excellent counter. Tyranitar has a massive attack stat of 251 with strong defenses as well according to GamePress. It also double resists Armored Mewtwo’s psychic-type moves thanks to it being dark type. Not only can it deal tons of damage, but it can take it as well. There’s no real downside to using Tyranitar.

Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play is also a great choice. It has slightly more DPS than Tyranitar while still having a double resistance to psychic-type moves according to GamePress. However, it’s defenses are pretty weak.

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor is a great choice as well. Its respectable attack stat paired with quick bug-type attacks makes it an effective combatant against Armored Mewtwo, according to GamePress. It’s defenses are also decent and it resists psychic-type moves.

Other great counters include but are not limited to…

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse – Strong dark-type damage and resistant to psychic-type attacks but weak to Rock Slide

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play – Same as Honchkrow, but weak to Rock Slide and Earthquake

Giratina (Altered Form) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw – It’s a worse Origin Form Giratina but still usable

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball – It’s a worse Gengar as it’s even more frail even without the weaknesses from the poison typing and with worse attack according to GamePress, but still usable

Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball – A worse Mewtwo but not that far behind in terms of damage

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor – Great bug-type damage and resists Earthquake, but weak to Rock Slide

Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn – Respectable bug-type damage with resistances to Dynamic Punch and Earthquake, but weak to psychic-type moves

:

Fog weather will boost the attack of your ghost- and dark-type attackers while Rain will boost the attack of your bug-type attackers, according to Eurogamer. However, if you want your Armored Mewtwo to have a higher CP when caught, you need to fight it in Windy weather. Expect a tougher fight if you do, though.

Happy hunting!

