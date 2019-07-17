Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: All Champion Buffs & Nerfs

The first major patch, update 9.14, has finally arrived in Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games’ League of Legends spin-off, and it’s bringing huge changes with it.

The major additions players will notice right away is Twisted Fate as a new Champion along with the introduction of a ranked mode. Twisted Fate brings the list of Champions up to 51 but it’s way too early to tell where he’ll land on the tier list.

On top of this, there were a ton of changes made to the current roster of Champions and many of them will either be stronger or weaker than when you last played with them.

It will be important to know who changed, especially with the onset of ranked play, so let’s just dive right into the changes. Let’s first take a look at the buffs that were made in patch 9.14.

All Champion Buffs in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14

There’s a lot to unpack here but it’s worth mentioning that Riot Games felt like a lot of the 3-cost Champions underperformed so they received the biggest upgrades.

The developers now say those Champions will be a lot more effective, even at 1-star, so there’s no reason to skip over them anymore if you’re worried about them being bad.

Those aren’t the only Champions to get looked at though as pretty much everyone received changes.

Here’s the complete list of every Champion that received a buff with Patch 9.14.

Darius No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast

Elise Cost: 2 ⇒ 1 Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100 Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4 Health: 500 ⇒ 450 Armor: 25 ⇒ 20

Fiora Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0 Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400

Vayne Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Warwick Ability now applies on-hit effects

Ahri Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target

Blitzcrank Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls

Braum Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90% Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50 Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy

Lucian Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350

Rek’Sai Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75 Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350

Shen Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100

Aatrox Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75 Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000

Evelynn Health: 550 ⇒ 600 Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700% Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.

Gangplank Ability now applies on-hit effects Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65 Health: 650 ⇒ 700

Kennen Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900 Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70

Morgana No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450

Poppy Armor: 30 ⇒ 40 Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4 Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3

Rengar Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)

Shyvana Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7 Health: 550 ⇒ 650 Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200

Veigar Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999 Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75

Volibear Health: 650 ⇒ 700 Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65 Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75 Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%

Leona Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100

Anivia Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies

Yasuo Ability now applies on-hit effects Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5 Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550



All Champion Nerfs in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14

With buffs usually come nerfs and that was no different with this patch. There were many Champs out there who were noticeably strong, we’re looking at you, Draven, and Riots Games decided to balance this out a bit.

These Champions will still be very effective but they won’t be as strong as they were before the patch.

Let’s take a look at every Champion that received a nerf in 9.14.

Graves Health: 500 ⇒ 450

Pyke Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125 Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75

Brand Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125

Cho’gath Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000 Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5

Draven Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75

Gnar Health: 850 ⇒ 750 Armor: 35 ⇒ 30

Sequani Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5

Miss Fortune Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100



Teamfight Tactics is out now on PC through the League of Legends client.

