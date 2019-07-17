Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: All Champion Buffs & Nerfs

The first major patch, update 9.14, has finally arrived in Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games’ League of Legends spin-off, and it’s bringing huge changes with it.
The major additions players will notice right away is Twisted Fate as a new Champion along with the introduction of a ranked mode. Twisted Fate brings the list of Champions up to 51 but it’s way too early to tell where he’ll land on the tier list.
On top of this, there were a ton of changes made to the current roster of Champions and many of them will either be stronger or weaker than when you last played with them.
It will be important to know who changed, especially with the onset of ranked play, so let’s just dive right into the changes. Let’s first take a look at the buffs that were made in patch 9.14.
All Champion Buffs in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14
There’s a lot to unpack here but it’s worth mentioning that Riot Games felt like a lot of the 3-cost Champions underperformed so they received the biggest upgrades.
The developers now say those Champions will be a lot more effective, even at 1-star, so there’s no reason to skip over them anymore if you’re worried about them being bad.
Those aren’t the only Champions to get looked at though as pretty much everyone received changes.
Here’s the complete list of every Champion that received a buff with Patch 9.14.
- Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Elise
- Cost: 2 ⇒ 1
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
- Fiora
- Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0
- Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400
- Vayne
- Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time
- Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target
- Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls
- Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage
- Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50
- Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy
- Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350
- Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75
- Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350
- Shen
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100
- Aatrox
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000
- Evelynn
- Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP
- Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
- Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains
- Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Kennen
- Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70
- Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450
- Poppy
- Armor: 30 ⇒ 40
- Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3
- Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)
- Shyvana
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Health: 550 ⇒ 650
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200
- Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999
- Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75
- Volibear
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%
- Leona
- Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100
- Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies
- Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5
- Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550
All Champion Nerfs in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14
With buffs usually come nerfs and that was no different with this patch. There were many Champs out there who were noticeably strong, we’re looking at you, Draven, and Riots Games decided to balance this out a bit.
These Champions will still be very effective but they won’t be as strong as they were before the patch.
Let’s take a look at every Champion that received a nerf in 9.14.
- Graves
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Pyke
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75
- Brand
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Cho’gath
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
- Draven
- Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75
- Gnar
- Health: 850 ⇒ 750
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Sequani
- Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5
- Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
Teamfight Tactics is out now on PC through the League of Legends client.
