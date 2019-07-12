Teamfight Tactics Items Chart – How to Make Every Item

If you’ve played League of Legends then you’re no doubt familiar with how important items are in that game, and things are no different in Teamfight Tactics.

Putting the right gear on your Champions makes a world of difference and will actually prove to be game-changing if the right item goes on the right character.

What TFT doesn’t do is do a great job of explaining what the items combine into so we’ve laid out what items makes what.

There are a surprising amount of items in the game and it quickly becomes confusing since there are so many different mixtures you can make.

Let’s just dive right into the items chart and how to make every item in Teamfight Tactics.

B.F. Sword

The B.F. Sword gives +20 attack damage but it really shines when you mix it with another item.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the B.F. Sword.

B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword = Infinity Edge (Critical Strikes deal +100% damage)

B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow = Sword of the Divine (Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike

B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod = Hextech Gunblade (Heal for 25% of all damage dealt)

B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess = Spear of Shojin (After casting, wearer gains 20% of its max mana per attack

B.F. Sword + Chain Vest = Guardian Angel (Wearer revives with 300 health)

B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak = Bloodthirster (50% Lifesteal. Heal by 50% of the damage dealt by basic attacks)

B.F. Sword + Giant’s Belt = Zeke’s Herald (Adjacent allies gain +20% Attack Speed)

B.F. Sword + Spatula = Youmuu’s Ghostblade (Wearer is also an Assassin)

Chain Vest

The Chain Vest is a common item and is the stepping stone for some very good items.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Chain Vest.

Chain Vest + B.F. Sword = Guardian Angel (Wearer revives with 300 health)

Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess = Frozen Heart (Adjacent enemies lose 20% Attack Speed)

Chain Vest + Spatula = Knight’s Vow (Wearer is also a Knight)

Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod = Locket of the Iron Solari (On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200)

Chain Vest + Recurve Bow = Phantom Dancer (Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes)

Chain Vest + Giant’s Belt = Red Buff (Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage)

Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak = Sword Breaker (Attacks have a chance to disarm)

Chain Vest + Chain Vest = Thornmail (Reflect 25% of damage taken from attacks)

Giant’s Belt

The Giant’s Belt gives a nice boost in health to your tanks but can also turn into some nice items.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Giant’s Belt.

Giant’s Belt + Spatula = Frozen Mallet (Wearer is also a Glacial)

Giant’s Belt + Needlessly Large Rod = Morellonomicon (Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of the enemy’s maximum health per second)

Giant’s Belt + Chain Vest = Red Buff (Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage)

Giant’s Belt + Tear of the Goddess = Redemption (On death, heal all nearby allies for 1000 Health)

Giant’s Belt + Recurve Bow = Titanic Hydra (Attacks deal 10% of the wearer’s max Health as splash damage)

Giant’s Belt + Giant’s Belt = Warmog’s Armor (Wearer regenerates 2.5% of max Health per second)

Giant’s Belt + B.F. Sword = Zeke’s Herald (Adjacent allies gain +12.5% Attack Speed)

Giant’s Belt + Negatron Cloak = Zephyr (On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds)

Needlessly Large Rod

Another common item but arguably one of the most important ones considering the Rageblade is built with it.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Needlessly Large Rod.

Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow = Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Attacks grant 3% Attack Speed. Stacks infinitely.)

Needlessly Large Rod + B.F. Sword = Hextech Gunblade (Heal 25% of all damage dealt)

Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest = Locket of the Iron Solari (On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200)

Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak = Ionic Spark (Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 100 damage)

Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess = Luden’s Echo (Spells deal 100 splash damage on hit)

Needlessly Large Rod + Giant’s Belt = Morellonomicon (Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of the enemy’s maximum health per second)

Needlessly Large Rod + Spatula = Yuumi (Wearer is also a Sorceror

Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod = Rabadon’s Deathcap (+50% Ability Power)

Negatron Cloak

The Negatron Cloak is pretty lame on its own but can be used to create decent items.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Negatron Cloak.

Negatron Cloak + Needlessly Large Rod = Ionic Spark (Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 100 damage)

Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow = Cursed Blade (Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemy’s star level by 1))

Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest = Sword Breaker (Attacks have a chance to disarm)

Negatron Cloak + Giant’s Belt = Zephyr (On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds)

Negatron Cloak + B.F. Sword = Bloodthirster (50% Lifesteal. Heal by 50% of the damage dealt by basic attacks)

Negatron Cloak + Spatula = Runaan’s Hurricane (Attacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage)

Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess = Hush (Attacks have a high chance to Silence)

Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak = Dragon’s Claw (Gain 83% resistance to magic damage)

Recurve Bow

Easily one of the best items by itself and combined, the Recurve Bow is very important to have.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Recurve Bow.

Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak = Cursed Blade (Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemy’s star level by 1))

Recurve Bow + Needlessly Large Rod = Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Attacks grant 3% Attack Speed. Stacks infinitely.)

Recurve Bow + Chain Vest = Phantom Dancer (Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes)

Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow = Rapid Firecannon (Wearer’s attacks cannot be dodged. Attack Range is doubled)

Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess = Statikk Shiv (Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage)

Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword = Sword of the Divine (Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike

Recurve Bow + Spatula = Blade of the Ruined King (Wearer is also a Blademaster)

Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt = Titanic Hydra (Attacks deal 10% of the wearer’s max Health as splash damage)

Tear of the Goddess

An easy item to get, but the Tear of the Goddess really shines once it’s combined.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Tear of the Goddess.

Tear of the Goddess + Chain Vest = Frozen Heart (Adjacent enemies lost 20% Attack Speed)

Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak = Hush (Attacks have a high chance to Silence)

Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod = Luden’s Echo (Spells deal 100 splash damage on hit)

Tear of the Goddess + Giant’s Belt = Redemption (On death, heal all nearby allies for 1000 Health)

Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess = Seraph’s Embrace (Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast)

Tear of the Goddess + B.F. Sword = Spear of Shojin (After casting, wearer gains 20% of its max mana per attack

Tear of the Goddess + Spatula = Darkin (Wearer is also a Demon)

Tear of the Goddess + Recurve Bow = Statikk Shiv (Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage)

Spatula

The Spatula is extremely versatile as it allows you to get an extra unit or round out your team composition.

Here’s everything you can make starting with the Spatula.

Spatula + Recurve Bow = Blade of the Ruined King (Wearer is also a Blademaster)

Spatula + Tear of the Goddess = Darkin (Wearer is also a Demon)

Spatula + Giant’s Belt = Frozen Mallet (Wearer is also a Glacial)

Spatula + Chain Vest = Knights Vow (Wearer is also a Knight)

Spatula + B.F. Sword = Youmuu’s Ghostblade (Wearer is also an Assassin)

Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod = Yuumi (Wearer is also a Sorcerer)

Spatula + Negatron Cloak = Runaan’s Hurricane (Attacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage)

Spatula + Spatula = Force of Nature (Gain +1 team size)

Teamfight Tactics is out now on PC through the League of Legends client.

