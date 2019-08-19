WATCH: Destiny 2 Shadowkeep’s Vex Cinematic Trailer

We are only a few weeks away from Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion and there is still so much we don’t know about this DLC. Shrouded in secrecy, developer Bungie has been very quiet about revealing any major story details to the public. That changed today at Gamescon, as Bungie showed off a new cinematic players will see when they boot up Shadowkeep. Keep in mind, it’s possible that specific parts have been left out in this trailer. When Forsaken’s cinematics released, only key moments were made publically available before the DLC released.

The new trailer focuses on the Vex, who will be invading the solar system during the events of Shadowkeep. Since the Black Garden will be the location for the new raid, we get some small insight into what is happening. We also get a brief look at the different versions of the Vex, as an army of new ones overtakes some rusted, older models. Funny enough, this trailer leaked online two years ago in an unfinished state.

Additionally, Bungie revealed a new trailer and details on finishing moves. Players will be able to use this mechanic against weakened enemies, allowing them to instantly kill their foe. You can enhance this ability with your Seasonal Artifact, which boasts a ton of different, unique perks. One of these perks allows players to produce a Heavy Ammo brick for their entire team upon performing a successful finishing move.

There was also a new trailer that released showcasing gameplay from Shadowkeep, along with some new weapons and the return of the Exotic auto rifle, Monte Carlo. Curiously, we also get a glimpse at ghost versions of fallen Guardians. There was also a new Titan Exotic revealed via the press photos released earlier today. Called the Phoenix Cradle, the unique perk is called Beacons of Empowerment. Not only does this extend the benefits of Sun Warrior, but it grants it to all allies who run through your Sunspots.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep releases on October 1 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

See Also