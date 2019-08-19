Finishers, Exotic Helm, & Artifact Perks Revealed for Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

There are a lot of new mechanics and abilities coming with Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion. While there’s a ton of hype surrounding the Armor 2.0 system, one aspect that’s been hidden in the shadows is finishing moves. These instant kill abilities allow players to execute enemies in a stylish and flashy way. Previously believed to simply be a cosmetic addition, we learned today during the Gamescon Inside Xbox team that they have some tactical applications.

One method is by selecting a perk on your Artifact that allows you to spawn a Heavy ammo brick after successfully using a finishing move. However, doing so will cost you 50% of your Super meter, so you’ll need to weigh the risks of doing this. We also got a brief glimpse at a Hunter Exotic helm called the Assassin’s Cowl. While wearing this helm, defeating Guardians with a melee ability to PvE enemies with a finisher grants invisibility and a small portion of health and shields.

We've got @Bungie’s Game Director Ben Wommack and Commnity Manager @DeeJ_BNG on stage giving us a final look at the new finisher system in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/mVMHu3XPbj — Xbox ➡️ gamescom 2019 🇩🇪 (@Xbox) August 19, 2019

Some of the other Artifact perks we got a brief look at were Thundercoil which grants bonus damage for all Arc Melee abilities and finishing moves refund Super energy. Another was Arc Battery which grants an overshield and reduces all cooldowns for Arc abilities upon activation. The last Artifact perk was Oppressive Darkness and it grants a weakening effect to enemies when damaged with a Void grenade

Players will have access to all of these finishing moves when Shadowkeep launches for free. While we expect more to release in the Eververse store, it’s nice to have access to some of them at the very beginning. If you’ve always wanted to sock a Wizard in the face you’ll finally have the chance.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep launches on October 1 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

