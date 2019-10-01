Where to Find Your Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Pre-Order Bonuses

The latest expansion for Destiny 2 is almost here and there’s a ton of new content for players to enjoy. Some of the earliest, coolest rewards you’ll come across are the pre-order bonus items tied to the pre-order and Digital Deluxe edition of Shadowkeep. However, these will not be obtainable the moment you boot up the game. There is a little bit of work required before you get to rock that kitsune-inspired Two-Tailed Fox skin or Eris Morn Exotic Ghost.

In order to unlock your pre-order and Digital Deluxe bonuses you need to complete the first campaign mission on the Moon and then speak to Eris Morn. This will award you all the extra goodies you’ve been waiting for and instantly put them into your inventory. There’s nothing else you need to do, so make sure to visit her right after you complete Shadowkeep’s opening campaign mission. She will be the only vendor on the Moon, so look for her symbol in on the map. This was confirmed by Bungie on Twitter earlier this evening.

💠 Pre-order and bonus items can be found on Eris Morn after completing the first Moon mission.

💠 Forsaken subclasses are only available with a Forsaken or Shadowkeep game license.

💠 Pulling Legendary armor from Collections will always give Armor 1.0. 3/11 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 30, 2019

We won’t spoil what the mission entails, but it shouldn’t take you too long to beat. Once you have these items, make sure to equip the new Ghost Shell. It should come with the Guiding Light perk, which boosts all experience gained by 10%. This is not only handy for leveling up your Season Pass but the new Seasonal Artifact as well. Guiding Light is an exceedingly rare Ghost perk, so it’s nice that the pre-order bonus item has some value right off the bat!

