Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Sagas, Playable Characters, Combat, and More

The epic tale behind Dragon Ball Z has been told countless times in video game form.

Goku’s high-octane battles against equally powerful foes have been recreated in a slew of RPG’s, action/adventure titles, and fighting games. 2020 will mark Bandai Namco Entertainment’s latest Dragon Ball video game project, which will be a CyberConnect2 developed action RPG. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will start from the very beginning of the long-running manga/anime all the way up to its epic conclusion. And during your Super Saiyan-powered journey, you’ll engage with a collection of familiar characters and navigate Dragon Ball Z’s iconic locales.

Before you enter the colorful world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, allow us to delve into everything you need to know about its 2020 release.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Release Date & Playable Platforms

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to launch on January 17, 2020, across the PS4, Xbox One, and PC gaming platforms.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveal Trailer

Story Sagas

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will retell the most important events within the legendary manga/anime’s lore. The main story sagas revealed for the game are the Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga, Cell Saga, and Buu Saga. In a cool nod to the anime, the classic narrator for the anime can be heard reading the episode title at the start of each chapter.

Along with story arcs that are considered canon to the series, the game will also feature non-canonical elements. For instance, you’ll enter side quests on behalf of Dragon Ball’s Eighter as you take on a crew of rampaging robots. One of the cooler side quests announced for the game is the episode in which Goku and Piccolo attempt to acquire their driving licenses. This playable section will act as a driving mini-game. Certain characters in the game will come with their own original episodes as well (Android 16 and Teen Gohan will get their own episodes during the Cell Saga, for example).

Combat, Exploration, and Side Quests

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is primarily an epic action RPG. As Goku, you’ll navigate the game’s open-world by flying around the environment atop his “Flying Nimbus” cloud and boosting through the sky as Goku himself. Like most action RPG’s, you’ll get the chance to level up your characters, engage in side quests, chat with familiar NPC’s, and hop into action-packed battles.

The game’s combat system is reminiscent of the mechanics seen in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse series. Each playable character will have access to basic melee combos, Ki charging/blasts, and shoulder button assisted special moves. For example, Goku’s first set of unique moves are the “Kamehameha,” “Scissors Paper Rock: Rock,” “Body Blow” and “Meteor Smash” attacks. And as expected, you’ll be able to tap into each playable character’s heightened abilities via powerful transformations.

There are other things to do in the world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. A fishing minigame is present, which allows Goku to catch all types of fish with the use of his Saiyan tail. You can also look forward to moving through the game’s huge world while collecting the “Z Orbs” currency, killing deer to gather meat, cooking food, mining different types of ore, hunting dinosaurs, and trading goods at various retailers. Flying as high as possible into the air opens the game’s world map, which gives you an overview of the many familiar locations you can travel to. For example, you’ll be able to fly to Lucca Village and confront Raditz during his climactic battle with Goku and Piccolo.

Playable, Support, Boss and Other Characters

Goku won’t be the only character you’ll control in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. You’ll command several of the anime/manga’s assorted “Z Fighters,” plus you can call on the assistance of other combat-based characters. Alongside those character types, you’ll also interact with various NPC’s, powerful bosses and basic enemies. An entirely new character designed by Akira Toriyama will make her grand debut in the game as well – Bonyu, who happens to be a former member of the famed “Ginyu Force.” Her appearance will be tied to a special training mission for pre-order recipients.

Check out the lists posted below to see who’ll be featured in the game:

Playable Characters

• Goku

• Gohan (Kid, Teen)

• Vegeta

• Piccolo

• Future Trunks

Support Characters

• Krillin

• Tien Shinhan

• Chiaotzu

• Yamcha

Boss Characters

• Raditz

• Nappa

• Vegeta (Base/Great Ape)

• Cui

• Ginyu Force

• Frieza (Final Form/100-Percent Full Power/Mecha-Frieza)

• Cell (Super Perfect)

NPC’s

• Bulma

• Master Roshi

• Android 8

• Launch

• Yajirobe

• Cynthia

• Yuzukar

Enemy Characters

• RR Mech Soldier

• Pirate Robot-like enemies

• Dinosaurs

• Appule

New Characters

• Bonyu

Trailers

Pre-Order

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is up for pre-order (sold here) via the Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions. The pre-order bonuses that come with every edition of the game are the “A Competitive Party With Friends” sidequest, early access to Bonyu’s training mission and a cooking item that permanently boosts a character’s Melee Attack and HP stats. The Deluxe Edition’s extra bonuses come in the form of the game’s season pass, which comes with two original story episodes and one entirely new story arc. The Deluxe Edition also comes with a music compilation pack that includes 11 additional tracks from the anime and a cooking item that permanently raises a character’s Ki Attack and HP.

As for the Ultimate Edition of the game, recipients can look forward to getting all the goodies that come with the Deluxe Edition and a cooking item that grants a permanent boost to one’s Ki-Attack, Ki-Defence, and HP. And finally, the Collector’s Edition comes with the following items:

• an exclusive diorama figure (8x8x8 inches)

• a hardcover artbook (10×12 inches)

• a collectible Steelbook case

See Also: