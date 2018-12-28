All Upcoming RPG’s of 2019

One of the most thriving genres in gaming is role-playing games.

Every year, major (and even lesser known) development studios produce their own brand of titles that incorporate RPG mechanics. Some of these games embrace the more active battles featured in action RPG’s, while other entries in the genre harken back to classic turn-based mechanics. Other types of games even sprinkle in the best elements of RPG’s into their own experiences, which manages to entice fans and get them further engrossed into the adventure at hand. By looking at the gaming landscape for 2019, it’s clear that a huge collection of quality RPG’s are on the horizon.

The list we’re about to present to you covers the full lineup of 2019’s upcoming RPG’s.

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

Developer: AlphaDream

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: January 11

The original DS version of this hilarious RPG is still held in high regard. Nintendo has taken notice of the love still showered upon this game and have decided to breath new life into it on the 3DS. Mario, Luigi, and their lifelong enemy Bowser are forced to join forces in order to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Their journey involves a clever battle system, inventive minigames, and plenty of laughs. This updated edition adds even more to the already great gameplay by featuring a whole new adventure focused on Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey is set to make you laugh out loud for the first time or all over again.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Developer: Namco Tales Studio

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: January 11

One of the best (and arguably, THE best) entry in the long-running Tales of… franchise is Tales of Vesperia. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of such a revered classic, Bandai Namco is re-releasing the game in its newfound Definitive Edition. This current-gen version of the game makes the jump to full HD graphics, adds in new musical tracks, features more party members, includes new flashy more Mystic Artes, and brings with it more character costumes. Tales of Vesperia: Definite Edition looks like it’ll be the best way to experience one of the best JRPG’s from last-gen.

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

Developer: Ackk Studios

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS Vita

Release Date: January 17

This indie-flavored take on traditional JRPG’s embraces everything that made the 90s memorable. While set in this time period, you’ll take control of a group of friends who are a part of a close knit message board community. When a viral video celeb named Sammy Pack goes missing, these friends band together to look into the mystery and conspiracy theories revolving around Sammy’s disappearance. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG’s distinctive art style will be accompanied by a timing-based battle system, a whole lot of dungeon crawling, and a world full of 90s nostalgia.

Kingdom Hearts III

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 3

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: January 29

Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku have returned! Kingdom Hearts III has been long in development and have caused fans to go mad while waiting for its arrival. But that wait will finally come to a definitive close in 2019. The combined worlds of Square Enix and Disney will deliver an adventure that delves into films such as Frozen, Toy Story, Tangled, Big Hero 6, and more. Sora’s combat stylings with his Keyblade in tow will be joined by new Disney character summons and even more awe-inspiring attacks. Kingdom Hearts’ massive fanbase will finally get to take control of Sora once more and put a stop to Master Xehanort’s wicked plans.

God Eater 3

Developers: Bandai Namco Studios, MARVELOUS!

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release Date: February 8

The God Eater series is essentially a fully realized anime rendition of Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise. As a “God Arc” wielder, it’s up to you and your allies to beat back the threat of massive “Aragami” beasts. The third entry features even more of what fans loved about the previous two games – massive melee weapons, explosive ranged weaponry, and tough battles against dangerous behemoths. The added battle mechanics, gear, and monsters bolster the gameplay even more than before. God Eater 3 looks to be the entry that garners the franchise the widespread attention and acclaim it deserves.

Death end re;Quest

Developers: Idea Factory, Compile Heart

Publisher: Idea Factory International, Inc.

Platform: PS4

Release Date: February 19

“World’s Odyssey,” the fantastical game enclosed within Death end re;Quest, has gone haywire. Enigma, the development team behind this worldwide phenomenon, has been forced to cease development on the game due to the disappearance of their main director. A host of characters now finds themselves existing within World’s Odyssey’s virtual expanse while on a quest to figure out what disrupted it. Death end re;Quest offers an interesting premise backed by a deep combat system that features a unique take on turn-based battle mechanics. Fans of Sword Art Online and .hack should pay close attention to Idea Factory’s latest foray into the JRPG genre.

Anthem

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 22

With the disappointment of Mass Effect: Andromeda still fresh in gamers’ minds, BioWare hopes their next AAA RPG rights its inexcusable wrongs. Enter Anthem, a 3rd-person shooter/RPG hybrid that embraces co-op multiplayer gameplay and slick robotic suits. These mechanized armors (known as “Javelins”) gift players with class-based abilities that can be used to brave the many threats that occupy Anthem’s massive shared world. As far as the most anticipated games of 2019 listing goes, Anthem stands near the top. Blasting apart savage beasts, hooking up with a faction, and fighting to survive through vicious “Shaper Storms” sounds like a good time.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

Developer: Aquria

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: March 12

The Caligula Effect originally graced the PS Vita back in 2017. This cult hit managed to grab the attention of JRPG fans with its unique NPC party incorporation system and mind-bending plot. Now that the game has been given the remake treatment, those not in the know can see what all the fuss is about on home consoles. The Caligula Effect: Overdose fixes the game’s performance issues while retaining the virtual world madness its fanbase adores. If the idea of a playable high school anime drama intrigues you, then make some space for this upcoming remake.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 15

There was a ton of hype surrounding Tom Clancy’s The Division. Anyone who followed the game’s development had every right to be excited – its co-op, open-world shooter premise sounded fun. Running around a New York City that’s been ravaged by a virus and fighting against rival factions sounded like a sure-fire hit.

But when it first launched, gamers were let down by its unfulfilled promises and lack of meaningful post-game content. The game saw several updates over time, but it looks like Massive Entertainment wants to start fresh with its most successful IP. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 throws players into a new war between survivors and marauders that takes place seven years after the events of the first game. The war has now been taken to Washington, D.C., which gives this sequel a new location to raid, ravage, and loot in.

Dauntless

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Publisher: Phoenix Labs

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: April TBA

Phoenix Labs’ monster bashing action RPG has been in Open Beta for a good while now. It seems as if its garnered a fair amount of critical praise and word of mouth from its pleased fanbase. Now the development studio is ready to take the next big step with their game by releasing it on consoles.

Dauntless is finally making its way to PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC in a finalized, feature rich release. Your mission in Dauntless is simple – work alone or alongside fellow “Slayers” and hunt down powerful “Behemoths.” These beasts are trying to feast on what remains of the human race – it’s up to you to eliminate them before they try to consume you.

Super Neptunia RPG

Developers: Idea Factory, Compile Heart, Artisan Studios

Publisher: Idea Factory International

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Spring

In a spinoff from the mainline Hyperdimension Neptunia games, Super Neptunia RPG throws players into a new digital world ruled by 2D games. This world, cleverly known as Gamindustri, is ruled by a sinister organization (Bombyx Mori) that taxes its people by forcing them to churn out nothing but 2D games. Should those people not stick to their role, they’re banished to the not-no-nice realm of the Trial Grounds as punishment. As you follow the 2D action RPG adventures of four new heroic CPU’s, you’ll fight hard to see if there’s something beyond the 2D trappings Bombyx Mori enslaves its population in.

Code Vein

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

At one point, Code Vein was slated to release in 2018. The dev team behind this anime-stylized take on the Dark Souls formula decided to delay it and spruce it up beyond its current state. Everything that was put on display for the game looked promising, which is a good sign of what’s to come. The game’s post-apocalyptic setting, tough difficulty, and usage of NPC’s as battle allies sets this “Souls-like” game from the rest of the pack. Code Vein could end up being a sleeper hit in the making if its extra development time works out all the kinks and helps it reach a near perfect state.

Digimon Survive

Developer: Witchcraft

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

It looks like the Digimon games are moving away from their cheery Cyber Sleuth adventures onto something more sinister. Digimon Survive is being described as a “survival RPG” that incorporates several gameplay genres, such as visual novel storytelling and strategy RPG battle mechanics. Your favorite Digital Monsters will come along for the ride as you make crucial decisions while exploring an unknown world. The choices you make may end up killing someone you’ve become attached to, which makes Digimon Survive a lot more involved and darker than previous games.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Developers: Square Enix Business Division 5, Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

The first Dragon Quest Builders ended up being a surprise hit! Combining the building elements that made Minecraft so popular with the best parts of the Dragon Quest franchise worked like a charm. The game’s smashing success even carried over to the sequel, which has also garnered huge sales numbers in Japan. Now American fans can look forward to getting their hands on Dragon Quest Builders 2 in 2019. Little touches, such as animals now being present in villages, a new 4-player option, and a needed dash ability add quality of life changes to an already great game. It’s time to get building once again!

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition

Developer: The Game Designers Studio

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

One of the GameCube’s top multiplayer experiences was a…Final Fantasy game? Shockingly, yes! Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles offered a deviation from the turn-based journeys series fans were used to. In a nice change of pace, the game delved deep into action RPG elements that pleased would-be dungeon crawlers.

This Final Fantasy spinoff is getting the remaster treatment in 2019 and is set to bring a host of improvements with it. The graphics will shine even brighter, new areas have been added to each dungeon, and 4-player online is now accessible. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition may end up being one of the year’s best multiplayer releases.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

It’s crazy to think that Fire Emblem was on the verge of being discontinued a few years ago. But thanks to the fan fervor and critical acclaim that followed Fire Emblem Awakening’s launch, Nintendo decided to keep the series in regular rotation. After several handheld and mobile followup’s, the tactical RPG is ready to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses lets players experience the trials and tribulations of Byleth, Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Each protagonist engages in battles in the land of Fódlan, which is ruled by the iron hand of the Church of Seiros. Fans can look forward to an HD Fire Emblem experience that offers a deep story, new battle formations/mechanics, and everything else that makes the series so legendary.

Indivisible

Developer: Lab Zero Games

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

The creative team and expert animators behind indie fighting game Skullgirls announced Indivisible back in 2015. Since then, the project has received funding from fans and become playable in prototype form. Now with a publisher put in place, the finish line is finally in sight. Indivisible’s standout features have to be its wonderfully animated visuals, side-scrolling exploration, and fun battle system that harkens back to the Square’s Valkyrie Profile series. This old-school RPG embraces the look and feel of an epic anime backed by southeast Asian mythology.

The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Before Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft Studios, the talented development studio had another cross platform project in the works. Since the studio is known for crafting quality RPG experiences, it came as no surprise that their next release stuck close to that genre. Enter The Outer Worlds, a 1st-person action RPG set in a future controlled (and ravaged by) megacorporations. After waking up from cryosleep, you set out to investigate these massive corporations with NPC allies close by. For those of you who’ve become disenfranchised with recent entries in the Fallout series, The Outer Worlds may offer a sastisfying alternative.

The Surge 2

Developer: Deck13 Interactive

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

“Souls-like” is a term being thrown around a lot lately. Ever since From Software’s breakout hit grabbed gamers’ attention with its punishing difficulty, plenty of other games have adopted its mechanics to varying degrees of success. Deck13 Interactive’s futuristic take on the sub-genre, The Surge, was an admirable attempt that got a moderate amount of attention.

Now the development studio is looking to build upon the solid foundation put in place by the first Surge by offering up a full-fledged sequel. Once again, you’ll don a exo-skeleton suit as you navigate dark locales, battle fierce foes, and chop off limbs all the while. The Surge 2 looks to be a vast improvement over its predecessor.

Town

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

Japanese development studio Game Freak is synonymous with the Pokémon brand. Ever since they introduced the world to Pikachu and a slew of its fellow Pocket Monsters, Game Freak has worked exclusively on the monster collecting RPG franchise. Come 2019, they’re looking to deviate from what they’re known for to deliver something a bit off the beaten path. Their next project (codenamed “Town”) focuses on a small village who’s peace is suddenly disturbed by the appearance of monsters. As you fend off these fearsome creatures, you’ll also discover the secrets lurking in your town and the colorful personalities that inhabit it.

Wasteland 3

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Publisher: TBA

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA

inXile Entertainment knowns a thing or two about action RPG’s. Their brand of games is reminiscent of throwback computer RPG’s that delved into the fantasy and post-apocalyptic realm. The last entry in the Wasteland series was all about navigating a world struck by nuclear warfare.

It turned out to be one of the better game of the year, which is why a Wasteland 3 announcement came as no surprise when it occurred in 2016. This time, players will explore a new cold expanse as they take control of the last remaining member of a renowned Ranger Squad – Team November. The series’ turn-based combat and dark storytelling elements will most definitely be on full display in this much anticipated sequel.

And here’s a few RPG’s that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2019:

– Final Fantasy VII (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– Final Fantasy IX (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– Vampyr (Nintendo Switch; check out our review here)

