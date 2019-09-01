Smash Ultimate Challenger Pack 4 Leaked

Nintendo of Europe’s website may have leaked the contents of Challenger Pack 4 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now keep in mind that none of this has been officially confirmed. Also, this article may contain spoilers for the Challenger Pack 4.

The website says that the pack is planned for distribution by February 29, 2020 and that it will contain one new fighter, one new stage and several new music tracks like all the other packs do. However, at the bottom of the description, you can see that there’s a copyright notice for SNK.

Challenge Pack 4 in #SmashBrosUltimate will apparently be a character from SNK.

Here is the link:https://t.co/3BKouDv4sQ Screenshots below in case Nintendo takes it down. Thanks for to @New_WabiSabi for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/im9SFFdHvC — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 1, 2019

SNK Corporation is not only well known for its Neo Geo console but for The King of Fighters, a fighting game franchise that dates back to 1994. While not as well known as Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat, The King of Fighters none the less has a dedicated fanbase and 14 installments. Arguably one of its most popular franchises is Metal Slug, a series of run-and-gun games on the Neo Geo.

SNK also has a presence on the Nintendo Switch in the form of the exclusive title SNK 40th Anniversary Collection which brings together 24 of their old-school games together in one package. SNK Heronies Tag Team Frenzy on the Switch was also featured during Nintendo Directs.

Players have already begun to speculate on who a representative from SNK would be, even before the leak happened. Terry Bogard seems to be the most plausible choice, as he’s the most prominent character of The King of Fighters. A character from a fighting game is the most logical choice for a new fighter in Smash, and would pair well with Ryu from Street Fighter.

