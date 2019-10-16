5 Digimon ReArise Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The wide and wonderful world of Digimon is back for an engrossing new mobile RPG.

After a brand new Digimon called Herissmon pops up on your phone, an evil menace known as “Spirals” begins their attack on you and your friends. With the help of your new digital buddy and a massive collection of recognizable digital monsters, you’ll navigate the digital realm and take on armies of numerous baddies. Besides participating in climactic battles, you’ll also need to manage your own “DigitTown,” develop your bonds with your favorite Digimon, run into fellow tamers and care for all your collected digital monsters. These tasks and many more are tied to Digimon ReArise and we’re here to make your experience as painless as possible!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Digimon ReArise:

Download the Digimon ReArise APK here.

1. Some Battles are Worth Tackling Manually, While Other Battle Types Utilize the “Auto” Option Much Better

• Digimon ReArise has all sorts of battle types you’ll participate in. For the battle types that put waves of digital foes in your path, it’s best if you rely on your own tactics instead of letting the AI dictate each move for themselves. That way, you can pull off regular attacks for the first few waves of enemies and save your army’s special abilities for the final wave.

• These same tactics apply to “Clash Battles” – taking on a massive boss means you’ll need to make all the decisions regarding which attacks & abilities to use and at what time. Once you throw your Digimon into the “Battle Park,” flip the Auto option on. The AI will usually go all-in with their special abilities at first and be much better off doing their own thing whenever they take on a single wave of foes. Whenever you put a new Digimon battle lineup together, keep these personality types in mind:

1. BRAVE (Red) Digimon – high attack power and utilizes PWR-type attacks.

2. CALM (Blue) Digimon – high attack power and utilizes TEC-type attacks.

3. DEFT (Purple) Digimon – balanced stats and can utilize either PWR or TEC-type attacks.

4. TENACIOUS (Yellow) Digimon – high defense power and can use PWR-type attacks.

5. DEVOTED (Green) Digimon – utilizes support skills to help their team through healing and preveting status effects. Also utilizes TEC-type attacks.

2. Try to Earn All the Stars Connected to Each Main Story Act

• Playing through the story mode and its many chapters should be your main way of navigating Digimon ReArise. This method helps you unlock the other quest types, gets you most of the “DigiRuby” items you need to take advantage of the “Summon” option and helps you collect all sorts of extra useful items.

• Each mission has a three-star ranking tied to it – you can see what each mission entails just by pausing the game during a battle. Try your best to get three-star ranks on every battle within a story chapter so you can claim the special reward tied to it. Extra DigiRubies will come your way every time! Note that first-time rewards for clearing a story act chapter are plentiful, plus replaying missions helps you farm even more beneficial goods.

3. Put Your Stamina Towards Playing Through Each Quest Type Every Day

• Your daily format for Digimon ReArise should focus on putting your stamina to good use in the best ways possible. Play a few story mode chapters to earn a whole bunch of items (especially DigiRubies!) and push the plot forward. Once you’re done with that activity, hop into the “Dimensional Vortex” and make sure you complete the timed vortexes before they close down for the day. The items tied to these timed battles are always worth the trouble!

• After that, take a trip to the “Clash Battle” tab to fulfill a support request or two to complete a major boss battle. Or just tackle one on your own if you have a strong enough roster of Digimon to aid you. The “DGV-Codes” material you acquire from completing Clash Battles goes towards your Digivolving efforts. Once you enter the “Battle Park,” use up all your “BP Stamina” by participating in five battles. And finally, wander into the “Underworld” to get your hands on even more incredible rewards. Do this every day and you’ll be swimming in all the items you need to feed your Digimon, make them even stronger and accomplish a whole bunch of other Digimon upgrading related tasks!

4. Get as Social as Possible and Pay Attention to Your Digimon’s Food Requests

• Being as friendly as possible in Digimon ReArise is the best way to go. Each time you choose a strong backup Digimon, be sure to send a friend request to the player that digital monster belongs to. Relying on their strong Digimon can pay dividends during much tougher battles in the future. You should also make sure you join an active guild so you can rely on all the benefits tied to that membership.

• Over on the main menu, keep a close eye on the “Social” tab – you can greet your friends and earn “Socal Points” to accomplish a wealth of other friend-related tasks. Checking your “Present” box tab from time to time should treat you to even more Social Points and extra goodies for all your social goodwill. Speaking of being social, you should also chop it up with the Digimon wandering around your home base. You should always feed them their requested food items and favorites in order to better their mood and increase your bond with them. A happier Digimon tends to land more powerful critical attacks, earn more rewards for you after completing a battle and Digivolve at a much faster rate.

5. Be Sure to Login on a Daily Basis and Check-in With Your Completed Missions & Challenges

• Digimon ReArise has a lot of rewards awaiting you just for logging in on a daily basis. Even if you’re not in the mood to play, just open the game up to collect your login rewards at least. Whenever you’re in the mood to play for a few hours, keep an eye on the “Mission,” “Challenges” and “Special” tabs over on the main menu.

• Check-in with the many tasks tied to each tab to note which ones you’ve completed to claim your rewards. And you should also keep an eye on the tasks you have yet to complete. The biggest and best gifts come from fulfilling all sorts of in-game tasks, so try to knock out as many as possible within a single playthrough before you log off for the day.

