The new season for Destiny 2 is just around the corner and Bungie has released a trailer detailing the Season of Dawn along with its battle pass. Set on Mercury, we once again join Osiris to help repair the timeline. However, this time the Cabal is attempting to rewrite history so their loss in the Red War never happened. During the trailer, we learn that in this new timeline Saint-14 is alive and fighting off these foes.

Available for $9.99, this pass offers players rewards as they gain experience from completing bounties, killing enemies, or completing activities in the game. Everyone 100,000 XP increases your level, offering players new rewards. There is both a free and a premium tier, however, if you want the majority of the loot you’ll need to spend a little money. If you are unfamiliar with Destiny 2’s Season Pass, this rewards system typically includes Exotic engrams, crafting materials, new armor, Glimmer, cosmetic items, and experience boosters.

VideoVideo related to destiny 2 season of dawn: season pass, loot, & more revealed 2019-12-03T13:25:11-05:00

Players can also obtain the new Exotic scout rifle – Symmetry – at Level 1 in the premium tier or Level 35 for those on the free path. There are also new weapons you can unlock in this pass, along with ornaments for these guns. We also get a glimpse on Bungie.net’s Season of the Dawn page of what appears to be an Exotic sidearm, which will be the second one to ever exist. There is also an Exotic fusion rifle coming, but all we have is the photo below of this weapon. Additionally, we get a glimpse at the headbutt, backflip kick, and uppercut Finishing Moves.

There is also a new activity releasing called The Sundial, but details are unknown at the time of writing this. We assume this 6-player activity will be explained in detail during Bungie’s reveal stream tomorrow afternoon. To everyone’s collective relief, Sparrows will be drivable on Mercury, which could suggest the map is extending.

Along with the Season of Dawn comes massive changes to the solar sub-class for all three classes. With various abilities getting reworked or outright changed, Bungie is hoping to make these sub-classes more viable in both PvE and PvP. Speaking of The Crucible, the original Destiny’s Rusted Lands is returning. There has been a lot of discussion around Destiny 2’s PvP and it will be intriguing to see if there is more content for this portion of the game coming down the road.

Make sure to tune in tomorrow for our coverage of Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn reveal stream at 1:00 PM ET.

