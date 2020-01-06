When Does BB-8 & B-9E Release in Star Wars Battlefront 2?

With the Rise of Skywalker update now live, Star Wars Battlefront 2 players are diving into the new map and using the various reinforcements for both sides of the sequel faction. However, this isn’t all of The Rise of Skywalker content scheduled to release. In a blog post, developer DICE explains that two new heroes along with more Capital Supremacy maps are on the way. This will mark the first time that an era other than The Clone Wars obtains this mode.

Currently, we only know that BB-8, B-9E, and the Capital Supremacy update will be coming in January. There has been nor formal release date or even mention of it on Twitter by DICE, so we suspect this won’t launch until the end of the month. Once a full release date is announced we will update this post. Looking back at the previous content, most it went live near the very end or beginning of that month.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Sith Trooper, Ajan Kloss, BB-8, and More – Community UpdateExperience thrilling Star Wars™: The Rise of Skywalker content in Star Wars™ Battlefront II today! Deploy with four new reinforcements – including the ruthless Sith trooper – on the lush planet of Ajan Kloss and don new Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren, all inspired by the epic finale of the Skywalker saga. Plus, get a first glimpse of what’s coming in January 2020, including sequel era Capital Supremacy and a new hero character in BB-8! Full details on The Rise of Skywalker Update: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/battlefront/star-wars-battlefront-2/news/celebration-edition-rise-of-skywalker-roadmap-update Buy or upgrade to the Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition now: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/battlefront/star-wars-battlefront-2/buy Follow EA Star Wars on social: Twitter: https://twitter.com/EAStarWars Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eastarwars/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EAStarWars/ 2019-12-20T14:59:51.000Z

Unless DICE releases the new update tomorrow, we expect the new Battlefront 2 DLC to go live at the end of January. Unfortunately, we don’t know what BB-8 does outside of his general role on the battlefield. Described as a support unit, this fast-moving hero will most likely provide buffs and gadgets to aid your teammates. Whether this is good enough to replace heroes like Darth Maul, Anakin, or Kylo Ren is still unknown.

Make sure to check back with us once more info on this adorable astromech droid is unveiled.

See Also