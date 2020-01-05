10 Best EA Access Games for PS4 & Xbox One

In 2020 we have a lot of subscription options for video games whether it’s the Xbox Game Pass, PS Now or EA Access.

When EA Access first launched, it did so only for Xbox One until it finally came to Sony’s PS4 in 2019.

If you’re a fan of EA titles, then EA Access represents an enormous value as you get full access to a wide variety of games that they put into The Vault.

These games are available to anyone who pays for a subscription and feature some of the best titles EA has to offer, even some previous generation games make the cut here.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 best games EA Access has to offer for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

1. Star Wars Battlefront 2

This is an extremely easy recommendation here. Star Wars Battlefront 2 has done a complete 180 since its launch and it’s in a great position now.

Gone are the pay-to-win features that plagued the launch of the game and instead players now have access to plenty of prequel trilogy content, a new game mode called Capital Supremacy, and there’s even more content on the way.

Battlefront 2 frequently goes on sale for just a couple of bucks, but if you already have an EA Access subscription, you don’t even have to pay that.

2. Battlefield V

Like Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5 also had a pretty rough launch but it has already started to turn it around in the same way.

Just a few months after launch, the Firestorm battle royale mode came into the game and introduced a brand-new way to play the game.

In December 2019, content from the Pacific theater came into the game and brought in plenty of new content, such as new weapons. It’s a good time to be a Battlefield player, so do yourself a favor and give it a chance if you’ve originally skipped it to begin with.

3. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Amazingly, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare is just a concept that works. Once again, the zombies and plants are pit against each other, and it’s a battle to see who comes out on top.

Anyone who has played a Battlefield game in the past will feel right at home with this title. Obviously, it’s not as complex at that title, but there’s a surprising amount of depth to it.

It’s a lot more of a casual title, so you don’t have much to worry about as a brand-new player. The only problem with the game is it’s kind of old at this point so the playerbase might not be what it once was.

4. Unravel

Unravel is perhaps one of the most underrated platformers out there. You take control of a character made out of yarn and go through a pretty emotional story as you progress through the game.

It’s not too long of a game and you might even be able to beat it in a day, making it a perfect title to play on EA Access.

Even if you don’t have a subscription, the game isn’t too expensive and gets much cheaper on sale, so don’t fret if you end up buying it. Just make sure if you do, you check out the sequel as it’s also a very good game.

5. A Way Out

It’s hard to think of a multiplayer that tackled co-op in the way A Way Out did it. The game is always in split-screen, whether you’re playing locally or online, and each player controls a character and progresses two separate stories.

Each player will have different objectives and sometimes they will have to go to different areas to progress the story. Both characters will eventually find their way back to each other, but it’s interesting to see how the story can weave for each player.

There’s a lot to enjoy here and as a game in The Vault, there’s not really a reason to not give this one a try. It’s a relatively short game, but perhaps you’ll want to replay this one after beating it.

6. Mass Effect

If you haven’t played the Mass Effect series before, then you’re in for a treat. The series might feel a bit dated by today’s standards, but the story is top-notch.

Many would agree the second game in the series improves upon the first so make sure you play that one after you complete the first one.

Mass Effect 3 has proven divisive among fans thanks to a controversial ending, but if you’ve already played the first two games of the trilogy, then you should probably finish it off with the third one.

7. Dead Space

Survival horror games are very far and few between at this point, but EA was actually behind one of the best titles in recent memory.

Dead Space perfectly captured the loneliness and claustrophobia of the genre, and it can actually be quite difficult at points. Ammo becomes pretty scarce at certain points so you’ll need to rely on your own skill to persevere.

The entire trilogy is on EA Access so it’s worth checking them all out if you enjoy the first. Just keep in mind that the series begins to lose its original focus as your progress, but they are all good in their own right.

8. Madden NFL 18

This gets a recommendation in this spot thanks to the excellent Longshot story mode. Madden has never told a story before and EA pretty much crushes it with one here.

Players take control of Devin Wade, a quarterback who’s looking at his last chance to get into the NFL. If you’re a fan of the NBA 2K storylines, you should have no problem enjoying things here.

If you’re picking this up to play online games then you’ll be out of luck considering the majority of the players have moved on to the newer titles.

9. Dragon Age

The Dragon Age series is well-liked by a large selection of fans, and while the series itself is pretty up and down, it’s largely enjoyed.

If you’re going to start anywhere, Dragon Age: Origins will definitely be the best bet, even if it’s a bit dated by today’s standards.

For something more modern, you can jump in with Inquisition and you can do so without having any knowledge of the previous entries.

10. Skate 3

Could there be anything else that could fill this spot? There’s a reason fans keep on begging EA to release Skate 4.

It’s been several years since the release of Skate 3 that fans are just now starting to give up hope. There’s a lot of demand for EA’s skateboarding franchise and even though it’s remained dormant, we’re sure it’d sell extremely well if it’s ever revived.

While the graphics will look dated, the gameplay is still as fresh as ever, so don’t worry about anything feeling clunky.