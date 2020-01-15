Blizzard Explains How Diablo 4 Will Be More Like an MMO

The big announcement out of BlizzCon 2019 was the fact that Diablo 4 was in development.

Fans have long assumed this was the case, but it was nice to get some official word from Blizzard itself.

With that said, we’re still a long way out from the actual release, as a date has not been set in stone. In fact, it could still be several years until we get it in our hands.

The only solace we have is knowing that it’s being developed for PS4 and Xbox One, meaning there’s a chance it won’t release too far into the next generation.

Blizzard said they will be updating fans on the status of the game every quarter, so be on the lookout for that in the future.

Anyways, enough about the release date – let’s dive into what we can expect from the game itself.

Diablo 4 Will Have Many MMO Features

In an interview with Edge Magazine, Diablo 4 executive producer Allen Adham explains that the fourth installment will feel a lot more like an MMO than previous installments ever did.

Diablo has always had a multiplayer aspect, but the lastest entry will explore that even more. Adham compares it to how Destiny works, where it’s a shared world and players will be able to team up to complete tasks.

On top of that, it sounds like the tech driving the game will push the series further than it’s ever gone before.

“The implications of this big, social, connected open world… that’s something you’re going to understand more as you play,” said Adhan. “The tech that allows us to run a massive open seamless world, and what that allows us to achieve, is an order of magnitude greater than anything we’ve ever done in Diablo before.”

Diablo IV Official Gameplay TrailerDiablo IV is the newest incarnation of the genre defining ARPG players have come to know and love. Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of our hard work. Take a glimpse into the terror that awaits. Follow us: http://www.twitter.com/Diablo Like us: http://www.facebook.com/Diablo Visit our site: http://www.diablo.com/ 2019-11-01T18:18:21.000Z

Dungeons will remain private instances, but it’s sounding like the overworld has a chance to be cluttered with other players. Blizzard has said PvP will be returning with the series, but open-world fighting seems like it’d be a bit annoying, so we’ll have to see how they handle things on that end.

Teaming up to fight bosses in the world sounds like a great idea and we’re excited to see how Blizzard is able to implement that going forward.

Diablo 3 had a pretty rocky launch, and that’s putting it modestly, so Blizzard will want to do everything in their power to avoid another debacle like that.

With this game spending som much time in the oven, we have hope that it will have the fine-tuning it needs to feel like a true successor.

Diablo 4 will be coming out eventually for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Read More: