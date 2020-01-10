Blizzard Responds to Player Concerns Regarding Diablo 4

The big news out of BlizzCon 2019 was the announcement of Diablo 4.

This follows the disastrous BlizzCon 2018 where fans were hyped up to see some sort of Diablo announcement, only for it to be the mobile game Diablo: Immortal.

That debacle was remedied with Diablo 4, but fans still don’t know a whole lot about the upcoming title.

We did get news about some of the classes, but outside of that, there’s not a whole lot that we know about the game.

Blizzard did warn players that the game isn’t necessarily close to arrival, but given that it’s being developed for Xbox One and PS4, it shouldn’t be too terribly far away.

With that said, Blizzard once again stressed the game is still in very early development. At BlizzCon, the devs said they would be providing quarterly updates on Diablo, and one fan waited just a week to ask where these updates were.

Blizzard Responds to Fan Complaints

Blizzard community manager Brandy “Nevalistis” Camel confirmed that updates for Diablo 4 will still happen quarterly, but it’s a bit too early to be talking about that.

“I mean, we’re 7 days into 2020,” she said on January 7. “For some, the first day back at work from holiday vacation was yesterday.”

She says that an update on Diablo 4 will be given sometime between now and the end of March, which is when the first quarter will end.

For many fans, receiving an update like this was pretty all that was needed. Camel says she understands how hard it is to be patient, especially since she sees a lot of cool things daily that she isn’t able to share.

Diablo fans are starving for something new as Diablo 3, if you can believe it, released all the way back in 2012.

While it does still receive frequent updates, such as new seasonal patches, but outside of that, there isn’t a whole lot coming to the game anymore.

We still don’t know when to expect Diablo: Immortal either, so fans are pretty hungry for content. On the bright side, we do have two Diablo games to look forward to in the future.

See Also