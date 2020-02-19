Fortnite Season 2: All Leaks, Rumors, Start Time & More

After months of waiting, Fortnite Chapter 2’s Season 2 is finally upon us and Epic Games has been dropping teasers left and right.

Guesses about the upcoming season have suggested everything from a flooded map, the debut of King Midas, Carbide from Season 4 making a reappearance, and many more.

Obviously, they can’t all be true, but we did our best to track them down and go through how likely they are to happen.

Buckle up because there’s a lot to take in here. Fortnite Season 2 begins in just a day, so it’s going to be a long night of speculation ahead of that.

“Noah” Theory

This one might be a little out there, but Redditor jtlambert noticed that a location just north of Holly Hedges spells out the name “Noah.”

Now, that could just end up being a strange coincidence, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Fortnite will more than likely not dive into any biblical theories, so it’s hard to imagine them flooding the map and forcing players to get into an ark.

Carbide’s Return?

When you put the pieces together from today's teaser you get the carbide base logo from Season 4..

And there's an unreleased Omega Remix.. maybe they'll make a return with a new look ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ANVVSKttWK — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 18, 2020

Carbide was the Season 4 skin players earned from the Battle Pass, and he was one of the first skins that actually had different styles.

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX put the parts of the teaser together and the logo matches the one we saw at the superhero’s base way back when.

As the leaker notes, there’s an unreleased style for Carbide that could end up making an appearance here.

What About King Midas?

The Gold started to appear in the map, at this point i'm convinced we are getting Gold Materials next Season.. [Pics via: @OrangeGuy_YT, @ImEntoYT, @fishyydafish] pic.twitter.com/SFH6wr2lij — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 16, 2020

The theme of everything so far has been gold, so it’s looking like that will play a big role in Season 2.

The center island in Fortnite is slowly turning to gold, and that could be because of King Midas. As the legend goes, everything this person touches turns to gold, so that could be what’s going on here.

We’re only a day out from the new season and this is actually a pretty solid theory.

Fortnite Season 2 Teasers

There have been plenty of teasers released by Epic for players to look at and speculate with, which is where all of these theories have come from.

With several releasing a day, there’s been a lot for fans to chew on. Take a look at all of the ones that have been released so far and come up with some theories yourself.

Transmission Intercepted

FN.CH02.S02

Origin == Au

022020 pic.twitter.com/qBrpm1s1A8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 18, 2020

Classified == Unredacted

████ == ████

Codename == ████

FN.CH02.S02

022020 pic.twitter.com/dUBTm46Fr1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 18, 2020

Classified == Unredacted

███ == Kaboom

Codename == ████

FN.CH02.S02

022020 pic.twitter.com/zRQJm9uXs4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2020

Declassifeowied

████████ == ████

Last Seen Location = ████

FN.CH02.S02

022020 pic.twitter.com/PYTINqGIk0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2020

When Does Season 2 Come Out?

Epic Games has announced downtown for the upcoming season already, and it’ll begin at 4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST, which is the typical time for patches.

They warn it will be a larger than usual update, given it’s a new season, so that will be something to be aware of.

We don’t know how long the downtime will last, but since it’s a larger patch, we might be looking at an hour or two.

Get ready to be activated. The countdown to Chapter 2 – Season 2 has begun: Downtime scheduled to start at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). pic.twitter.com/QPNcl6EOBY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 19, 2020

Stay tuned for the full list of patch notes as those will reveal all of the changes made in this season.

Ahead of time, we do know there will be some changes made to Team Rumble, but surely there will be plenty more.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Launcher, iOS, and Android devices.