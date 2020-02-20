Where to Find Henchmen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Throw on a suit, grab some gadgets, and pick up a gun because it’s time to become a spy in Fortnite’s second season. Embracing the espionage genre, this new season introduces a host of new changes and cosmetic items for players to collect. However, there are also a few new gameplay elements that players will need to contend with. One of these is Henchmen, which are new A.I. controlled enemies that players will need to deal damage towards for Brutus’ challenge. Unlike zombies, the Henchmen aren’t just randomly popping up everywhere on the map.

Instead, you can find Henchmen in the Point of Interests called The Agency, The Shark, The Rig, and The Yacht. These new areas not only contains loot, but is surrounded by Henchmen who will shoot at you when you arrive. You can easily distinguish them by their white suits or gas masks depending on which faction you’re facing. Just like a player, Henchmen can be downed and then either finished off or carried away.

If you plan on completing Brutus’ challenges, then you’ll need to deal 2,000 damage to these enemies. That may seem like a lot, but it’s actually pretty simple since the A.I. is very easy to kill. Keep in mind, The Agency is a new location so that means there will be a ton of players dropping in this area. We recommend heading to The Yacht in the top right corner of the map to complete this challenge. Not only is it typically out fo the way, but there are a ton of Henchmen you can kill. In just one game I managed to get over 1,200 damage dealt to these enemies.

Remember, if you’re in need of a weapon kill a Henchmen to have them drop a silenced pistol. It’s not perfect, but a nice way to quickly get a gun if you’re in a tense battle with other players.

