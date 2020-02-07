Sinnoh Research Tasks in Pokemon GO Event

Pokemon GO is hosting a Sinnoh region celebration event from now until February 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Niantic.

The Silph Road Subreddit has already begun chronicling the Research Tasks exclusive to the event. Here are the Sinnoh Research Tasks and their rewards:

Sinnoh Celebration: Use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve a Pokemon – Cranidos

Sinnoh Celebration: Hatch 5 Eggs – Sinnoh Stone

Sinnoh Celebration: Catch 5 Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup – 1000 Stardust

Sinnoh Celebration: Win a Raid – Hippopotas

Sinnoh Celebration: Catch 5 Kricketot – Combee

In addition to completing the Research Tasks above, players will be able to find Pokemon from the Sinnoh region more often in the wild, according to Niantic. Shiny Riolu and Shiny Hippopotas have also been added to the game. In addition, all 7 km Eggs will hatch into a Pokemon from the Sinnoh region if acquired during the event period. You might even be able to get two 7 km Eggs if you open a Gift so long as you have the space for them. Glacial, Magnetic and Mossy Lure Modules will last for one hour.

In other news, players can look forward to a special Valentines Day event from February 15 to 17. During the event, pink Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, in Eggs and after completing Field Research tasks. At the beginning of the event, the Unova region Pokemon Audino and Alomomola will make their Pokemon GO debut along with the shiny versions of Happiny and Chansey. In addition, Lure Modules will last six hours and you’ll earn double the Candy from catching Pokemon. Pokemon GO will also host a Raid Day on February 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time featuring Lickitung with the move Body Slam.

The game will also host a special weekend event from February 21 to 24 where friendship levels increase faster, players earn double the Candy from trades, trades cost half the Stardust, and the number of Gifts you can open daily and the number of Gifts you can carry in your inventory will increase to 40 and 20 respectively.

