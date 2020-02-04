Tornadus Counters in Pokemon GO Raids & PvP

The first in yet another trio of Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, Tornadus, is now available to fight in Pokemon GO Raid Battles from now until February 25, according to Niantic.

If you’re trying to catch this Pokemon, you’re going to need a crack team of Pokemon to take it in in five-star Raid Battles. Here are the best Tornadus counters in Pokemon GO Raids and PvP.

Tornadus is a pure flying type, which means it is resistant to bug-, fighting- and grass-type moves and double resistant to ground-type moves. However, it is weak to electric-, ice- and rock-type moves. It has the Charge Moves Grass Knot, Dark Pulse, Hyper Beam and Hurricane, according to GamePress.

The best counter to use is Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge. Raikou has one of the best electric-type movesets and a very good attack stat to use it with. More importantly, it has the bulk to withstand the onslaught of attacks Tornadus dishes out. It’s also strong against Tornadus’ Hurricane and isn’t weak to any of its other moves. For slightly more DPS at the cost of less bulk, you can also use Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge. If you want a Pokemon that has slightly less DPS and slightly more bulk with the added benefit of resisting all of Tornadus’ moves except for Dark Pulse, you can use Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge.

Another excellent counter to use is Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide. Rampardos is one of the strongest attackers in the whole game, especially when it comes to rock-type attackers. According to GamePress’ comprehensive DPS (damage per second) spreadsheet, it has the highest DPS against Tornadus. However, despite resisting Hurricane and Hyper Beam it’s still pretty fragile, and will fall easily if Tornadus has Grass Knot. Another equally excellent option is Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide. It has much more bulk than Rampardos at the cost of slightly lower DPS. It’s fighting- and rock-type, and while that makes it resist Dark Pulse as well as Hyper Beam, it doesn’t have the resistance to Hurricane. It’s also weak to Grass Knot as well.

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche is another excellent option. While its ground-type moves are useless against Tornadus, its ice-type moves will make short work of the Legendary Pokemon. It’s also has decent stamina, but it doesn’t resist any of Tornadus’ moves and is weak to Grass Knot.

Keep in mind that Raid Boss Tornadus is boosted in Windy weather. During Raids, rock-type attacks are boosted in Clear weather, electric-type attacks are boosted in Rainy weather and ice-type attacks are boosted in Snowy weather.

Here’s an awesome infograph to further help you out:

See also: