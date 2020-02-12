How to Get the Two to Tango Triumph in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Crimson Days holiday event is in full swing, so that means there’s a bunch of new loot and triumphs to grind. One of these is the Two to Tango triumph which asks you to beat any Nightfall with only two people. On paper, this sounds difficult, but thankfully you can easily beat this triumph even if you’re not the best at PvE (Player vs Environment) activities. Keep in mind, this does not have to be done in Nightfall: The Ordeal, so make sure to select one of the three Strikes from the 860 Nightfall playlist.

Of the three, we recommend picking The Insight Terminus, as this is simplest to beat with two people. Make sure to throw on Arc Singe since the vast majority of enemies will not benefit from this buff. We recommend running either a Well of Radiance or Ward of Dawn when attempting this Nightfall. Not only do these Supers help when capturing the plates, but they also serve as a superb way to save your teammate if they’re killed.

The first major roadblock you’ll face is when you have to deposit the charges into the two locks to open the door. Make sure to move as a pair, so the player not carrying the charge can deal with the Gladiators guarding the door. You’ll want to use a long-range weapon to deal with the Cabal Centurions that spawn since they can deal a lot of damage. Additionally, don’t forget to kill the Psion snipers that spawn on the far left and right sides of the room.

Once you make it to Kargen, save your Supers and assign one person to the Cabal enemies and the other to dealing damage to Kargen. Players can easily become overwhelmed by the stream of enemies, so make sure to whittle their ranks down before you begin stepping on the plates. After you slay Kargen, you should earn the Two to Tango triumph and finish the Crimson Days Nightfall bounty for 75 Confectionary Hearts!

