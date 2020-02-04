How to Unlock Revenant in Apex Legends

The newest season of Apex Legends is finally here and it’s bringing a host of new changes. Along with some map alterations, a new weapon, cosmetics, battle pass, and Ranked changes, Respawn Entertainment is introducing the latest legend, Revenant. This robotic assassin relies on deception and cunning to take out his targets. Boasting some unique abilities, Revenant is certainly going to be a popular pick amongst community members.

To unlock Revenant you will need to spend either 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens. Unfortunately, there’s no option to obtain only 750 Apex Coins, so you’ll need to spend at least $10 to purchase the funds for Revenant. Alternatively, if you’ve been playing a lot then you should have more than enough Legend Tokens to buy Revenant. The only reason to hold onto these would be if you want to buy cosmetic skins from the Store.

Once you pay for Revenant, he will be playable in all modes! For the unfamiliar, Revenant was a character that has been talked among community members for weeks. However, fans were shocked by the legend Forge was initially announced as an upcoming character instead of Revenant. This was just an elaborate ruse, as Forge was unceremoniously killed by Revenant in a short animated film. Now this mechanized monstrosity has made his way to the games to instill his own brand of terror and fear.

Apex Legends Season 4 is out later today for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

