Fortnite World Cup champ Bugha appears in Super Bowl Ad

Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf appeared in a Super Bowl commercial and you might not have even noticed.

Coming off his whirlwind of a year in 2019, Bugha has kept the ball rolling into 2020 and he’s gotten off to a good start.

In a very brief appearance, the Fortnite champion showed up in a Sabra hummus ad of all things.

Bugha wasn’t the only celebrity on display here as we also got a look at Ric Flair, Cardi B, T-Pain, and several others. Considering he’s part of such of a star-studded cast, we can’t blame you if you have to rewatch it a few times.

If you’re looking for the exact moment, you can briefly catch him saying “bananas” at the 19-second mark. Don’t blink or you’ll end up missing this one. Who know the Fortnite pro was such a big hummus fan?

The 17-year-old Fortnite pro teased his commercial just hours before the big game.

“May or may not be in a Super Bowl commercial tonight,” he tweeted with a banana emoji.

May or may not be in a super bowl commercial tonight… 🍌 — Bugha (@bugha) February 2, 2020

For those out there who were hoping this would end up being an announcement for the second Fortnite World Cup – you’re out of luck.

If anybody was going to make the announcement other than Epic Games themselves, we’d expect it to be Bugha considering he became a household name in the Fortnite esports scene following his unexpected victory.

The Sentinels pro wasn’t the only Fortnite player featured in the Super Bowl ads this year either. To kick off the big game, Twitch streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar made an appearance in the NFL100 commercial.

He could be seen early on sitting on a tractor telling one of the young players to “take it to the house, kid.”

Tim ended up getting a bigger role than Bugha, but that’s to be expected given how entrenched he is in the live streaming scene.

It also can’t hurt than Tim cast Thursday Night Football games on his Twitch channel as part of a partnership with the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

The Twitch star shared his appreciation for having an opportunity to show up in a commercial.

“I just want to say… never in my life did I think I’d be in a Super Bowl commercial… appreciate you all,” he tweeted.

I just want to say… never in my life did I think I’d be in a Super Bowl commercial… appreciate you all! — timthetatman (@timthetatman) February 3, 2020

One place where Bugha will excel over Tim is in competitive Fortnite. Bugha was able to come away with $3 million in winnings while Tim wasn’t even able to qualify for the event.

While Epic Games hasn’t announced plans for a second World Cup as of yet, fans are definitely expecting it in one way or another.

Last year’s announcement came on February 22, so we’re a little ahead of schedule. Perhaps all we’ll have to do is wait until the end of the month for more information.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 officially begins on February 20, so what better timing to announce the future of competitive Fortnite than on this day?

There will be a lot of eyes on Bugha as he looks to defend his crown. With millions of dollars presumably on the line again, we can likely expect an even bigger turnout than we saw last year.

The good thing about Fortnite esports is the fact you can compete from the comfort of your own home.