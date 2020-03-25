All Bugs Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be a chill and relaxing game to play when you have a couple of hours to yourself, there are actually several things players will have to pay attention to.

For example, if you’re one of those players who is planning to fill up Blathers’ museum with every critter available, you’ll need to know what bugs will be showing up in each month.

As we approach the end of March, we’re getting ready to see a shift in the creatures that show up on your island. We already know what fish will be making the move to another habitat, a total of five in total, but we haven’t yet seen what bugs will be migrating.

Luckily, there will be just one bug leaving your island in the northern hemisphere at the end of March, so you won’t have to panic too much if you’re looking to fill up your museum.

Every Bug Leaving in March 2020

When April rolls around, there will be just one insect that leaves the game, so it’s not going to be too much of a hit to those looking to complete their collection.

The only critter that’ll be disappearing is the Emperor Butterfly, but it’ll return in June, so it won’t be gone for all that long.

If players are relying on filling up their Critterpedia, this won’t make a huge dent. Where it could have a massive impact, on the other hand, is in terms of your income.

Emperor Butterflies go for 4,000 bells a pop, making them a very good source of money if you’re looking to pay off your house loan, or if you’re in the market for some new recipes or furniture.

Luckily, there are other ways to earn money out there, so players will just have to keep their eye open.

If you did end up missing out on a bug you wanted, you can always take advantage of the time skip feature. You won’t get to experience seasonal events by doing this, but you’ll still be able to move to different parts of the year and catch different critters.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.