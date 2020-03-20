How to Get Softwood & Hardwood in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you are tasked with building your own personal paradise on a remote island. This is mainly done by collecting resources and building various DIY items such as beds, chairs, tables, etc. Almost all of these items will require some type of wood, which is a fairly common resource found throughout the island. However, the game doesn’t directly tell you how to get Softwood and Hardwood, both of which are needed for more complicated builds. Thankfully, it’s incredibly simple to get them and won’t require a lot of work from you.

How to Get Softwood & Hardwood

The method for both is exactly the same, go to a tree and hit it with your axe. Doing so will cause the tree to shake and drop either Wood, Hardwood, or Softwood. The latter is the most common of the three, while Hardwood is a little rarer. To make an axe you will need 5 tree branches and a single stone. Once acquired, go out to a tree and start wailing away. You will only get three hits per tree with this axe, so don’t worry about chopping the entire thing down.

Be careful, because there’s a chance that a wasp’s nest will drop which will send a swarm after you. They can’t kill you, but these little pests will sting and cause your Villager’s face to swell up a little. Keep in mind, if you’re using a non-flimsy axe the third chop will cut the tree down. So if you only want to farm Softwood and Hardwood, use the flimsy axe instead!

