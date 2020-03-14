Where to Destroy Shadow & Ghost Dropboxes in Fortnite

Like Brutus before her, TNTina has a specific style available for unlocking in Fortnite.

Instead of having to steal security plans and delivering them to a dropbox, Tina instead wants players to blow up these special boxes.

Players are being tasked with blowing up either two Shadow or Ghost with explosives, which can be quite difficult if you don’t know where to find these boxes. Luckily, it’s not too difficult to find them, but you will have to complete three tasks beforehand:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 40

Complete 18 TNTina Challenges

Once those are all completed, players will then have to choose between Ghost or Shadow, and it doesn’t matter what you chose for Brutus. Depending on what’s picked, players will then be tasked with blowing up boxes.

These can be found in just about any named location quite easily, which means you’ll just need to make sure you have some C4 or grenades on hand to actually blow them up.

So far, we’ve seen each of these boxes show up at the following spots, meaning you should be able to find one if you’re actively seeking out a dropbox.

Steamy Stacks

Pleasant Park

Sweaty Sands

Salty Springs

Holly Hedges

Slurpy Swamp

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

You will need to destroy two of them, but many locations, such as Steamy Stacks where we completed the challenge, will have multiple boxes. Shadow boxes will have a dark color while the Ghost ones will be white.

All things considered, unlocking TNTina’s skin is a whole lot easier than Brutus’ was, so players can certainly be thankful for that.

When the next week of challenges begins, they will be given out by a different boss, so it’ll be interesting to see what it takes to unlock the variant of their skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

