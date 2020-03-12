How to Fish With Explosives in Fortnite TNTina Challenge

This week of TNTina’s challenges in Fortnite asks players to do something nobody should ever try in real life and that’s fishing with explosives.

Yes, TNTina does have a love for all things that explode, so it’s no surprise she’s asking players to do this. Unfortunately, you can’t just attach a grenade to the end of a fishing pole, but fortunately, the challenge isn’t all that hard to complete.

All players will need to do is get their hands on a grenade or C4, head to spot in the water where there are fish and toss an explosive in there.

Once the object explodes, any fish that were floating around in the area should come to the top and this challenge will be complete. Players have to do this three separate times, but since the explosives drop in stacks, it won’t take long at all to complete these objectives.

Fish with Explosives (0/3)

Fishing spots can be found scattered all over the map, so it isn’t hard to find them. With grenades and C4 being plentiful this season, it shouldn’t be incredibly difficult to find them either.

With Season 2 now in full swing, players might have started to forget the importance of fishing. In many cases, having a supply of Floppers or Slurpfish is actually better than having medkits and shields on hand. The fish heal at a much faster rate and can be stacked quite high in your inventory.

Remember, you’ll have to complete 18 of TNTina’s challenges if you want to unlock her variant style like we did with Brutus before her.

You’ll also need to level up your Battle Pass to 40, which can be done just by completing the majority of her challenges.

There’s a lot of content each week in Fortnite, so make sure you don’t fall too far behind or you’ll miss out on a lot of its goodies.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

