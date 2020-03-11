Fortnite Week 4 TNTina Challenges Leaked

We’re rapidly approached Fortnite Season 2 Week 4 and that means TNTina will have a new set of challenges for players to go through and complete in an effort to earn some experience towards their battle pass.

If Epic Games decides to go with the current cadence, this will be the final week of TNTina challenges before it moves onto another boss that needs some help from players.

Luckily, she’s going out with a bang and there’s a whole lot experience up for grabs, and there will more than likely be another series of objectives in the vein of the security plans mission players had to accomplish for Brutus.

Each boss skin comes with two different alternative styles depending on whether players fight for Ghost or Shadow.

Let’s take a look at all of the upcoming challenges for Week 4.

Fortnite Season 2 Week 4 TNTina Challenges

Search Chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (0/10)

Destroy opponent structures with Proximity Mines or Remote Explosives (0/20)

Fish with Explosives (0/3)

Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (0/5)

Search Ammo Boxes in different Named Locations (0/7)

Use Decoy Grenades (0/5)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Motorboat (0/200)

Scan a Henchman in different matches (0/3)

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels (0/1)

Collect different Boss Weapons (0/3)

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/IGmUXh5Zr5 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

These leaks are courtesy of reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has previously revealed challenges from this season, as well as the upcoming Deadpool Week 4 ones.

At first glance, it looks like this set of challenges will not be too hard to complete.

Getting a boss weapon will be quite difficult, especially for a solo player, but it’s definitely not impossible. It also doesn’t specify if players will need to take down the boss themselves, or if they’ll just be able to eliminate another player who already has one of the guns.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out for certain when Week 4 begins on March 12.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

