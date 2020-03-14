Fortnite Deadpool Challenges: Where to Find Deadpool’s Katanas

It’s now Fortnite Week 4, which means a brand-new set of Deadpool challenges are available and this time players have the chance to unlock his katanas as a back bling.

However, players can’t actually get their hands on the katanas until they find them first, but it’s not actually all that difficult to do so.

There are two katanas scattered around the base where players look at their challenges. The first katana is quite easy to find as you’ll be able to find it in Deadpool’s room.

Instead of him playing Fortnite at his computer, you can now see his room is a complete mess and there’s a katana piercing through the mirror, indicating he must’ve gotten mad and stormed off somewhere, but not before throwing his controller into the urinal.

The second katana is a bit harder to find, but luckily, we have you covered in case you’re having a rough time.

To find this one, you’ll need to make your way to Maya. If you haven’t done so yet, you can customize your design for her. If you’ve already done that, then don’t fret, but you’ll still have to come here.

Once you enter this room, you’ll find a katana there and all you’ll have to do is click on it. Upon completion, head back to Deadpool’s computer and take a look at his next objective, which is dealing damage to other players’ buildings.

This challenge could take some time, but it should just come naturally if you simply play the game.

Once these two challenges are out of the way, they will pave the way for players to unlock the new back bling.

While we now have part of the inevitable skin, we don’t yet have any idea on when the rest of it will be released.

It’s possible Deadpool could become a boss of some sort since his weapons, complete with stats, have leaked.

Only time will tell. If you still need to catch up on the previous weeks of Deadpool challenges, check out our hub.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.

