Fortnite Deadpool Leak Shows New Powerful Dual Pistols

One of the big surprises with Fortnite Season 2 was the addition of Deadpool without having any sort of fanfare or promotion.

However, unlike the previous Marvel characters that came into the game in the past, this Deadpool skin is only unlockable through completing a series of challenges each week.

Luckily, players won’t have to dump any money to unlock this skin, so at least they have that going for them this time. It’s hard to say exactly when the skin will become available, but when it does, it seems like Epic Games will be celebrating in some way.

Fortnite leaker spedicey1 revealed Deadpool will have a set of pistols coming to the game, which could happen when he’s actually made available.

Chapter 2 – Season 1 skipped out on a live event, so it’s possible Epic could be making up for that with a special Deadpool-themed event.

For now, he’s been trapped inside of a messy room with just a toilet and a computer, but maybe he has bigger plans than that.

According to the leak, the weapons will be sporting an 18 bullet clip, making them a very dangerous weapon in the right hands.

For the time being, we don’t yet know the rarity of these weapons, but with the damage they can dish out, we imagine they’ll be at least a purple.

MistyBop [rare]:

– Damage: 50.0

– ClipSize: infinite

– ReloadTime: 5.0 Deadpool's Dual Pistols:

– Damage CLOSE: 43.0

– Damage MID: 36.55

– Damage LONG: 32.25

– ClipSize: 18

– ReloadTime: 2.7 — spedicey1 (@spedicey1) March 6, 2020

It’s important to note that this is just a leak for the time being and plans are always changing around behind the scenes.

Just because something is found in the files doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll ever be coming to the game. This doesn’t happen too often, but it has happened, so it’s just something to be aware of.

With that said, having pistols come into the game with this special skin would be a really cool sight to see, so let’s see if Epic is able to pull it off.

We’re still presumably quite a way out from actually getting our hands on the Deadpool skin, so this might not be happening for a while.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.