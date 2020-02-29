Fortnite Season 2 Leak Reveals Upcoming Faction Wars LTM

A new Fortnite leak reveals a Faction Wars event is on the horizon that will require players to choose between Team Ghost or Team Shadow.

This will be an LTM like no other as players will actually be picking sides, as has been the theme of the season so far.

They’ll have to choose between Ghost or Shadow, which can be a difficult choice.

This information has been revealed by reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey and he unveiled plenty of info to dig into.

Fortnite Faction Wars Details

The leaker reveals that even if you lock in your side with Shadow, you’ll be able to switch back and forth between that and Ghost as much as you like.

This means if your friends choose the other side, you’ll be able to flip flop over to them if you’d like, and vice-versa.

The higher your faction level with a certain team, the higher your reward will be, so it sounds like players who don’t keep on switching sides will be rewarded.

#Fortnite Faction Wars Event Leak:#TeamGhost or #TeamShadow? Pick your team from the PC and fight to upgrade your Faction intel level! This Faction v Faction event isn't your ordinary event, as you can switch factions any time you want! /1 pic.twitter.com/lE1ZbWQW2a — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 29, 2020

FireMonkey does not reveal what the rewards for this event will be, or when it arrives, In fact, he mentions that it is not even complete as of yet, so plenty can change in the future.

As with any leak, it’s important to take them with a pinch of salt as Fortnite is a game with a lot of moving parts and things can quickly change on a whim.

Plenty of leaks that are discovered in the files never actually come to fruition, so it’ll be smart to temper your expectations in the meantime.

With that said, there is currently a part of the Challenges screen in-game that says “Coming Soon,” so it seems like this will end up being what that is.

Season 2 is shaping up to be a lot more action-packed than the previous, so buckle up your seatbelts and go along for the ride.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices.

See Also