Leaked Fortnite Skins & Cosmetics From v12.10 Update

Following the Fortnite v12.10 update, dataminers have discovered a plethora of new skins and cosmetics in the files, and here’s a look at everything that has been found so far.

Any cosmetic that gets leaked following an update has traditionally made its way to the item shop before the release of a new patch, so anything you see here has a good chance of being available very soon.

Both HYPEX and Lucas7yoshi, who have come to be known as two of the most reliable Fortnite leakers around, leaked several of the skins. A good bundle of them are actually some of the best we’ve seen in quite some time, so it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of V-Bucks spent in the coming week.

Here’s a look at the emotes, back blings, and gliders that were added to the game as part of the v12.10 update.

Leaked Fortnite v12.10 Emotes, Back Blings & Gliders

Emotes aren’t necessarily the thing most players get excited about when they see these leaks, but it’s always important to have something to flex on your enemy with.

Let’s glance at what’s been discovered in the files so far.

variants and weapon wraps pic.twitter.com/1BtmlSZaKf — Lucas7yoshi – Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 3, 2020

As you can see Lucas7yoshi found a motherlode of cosmetics, and some of them are actually very cool. It’ll be hard to resist the Fishstick looking back bling, so we’re sure to drop some V-Bucks on that.

While you might be excited about a lot of what’s here, then you might be excited to see what’s coming on the skins front.

Let’s dive right in.

Leaked Fortnite v12.10 Skins

Skins infos!

and new rarity: "Slurp" pic.twitter.com/EXwbYxXliv — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

Contract Giller is likely the skin that will have fans talking the most because who doesn’t love a secret agent Fishstick skin? This cosmetic will fit right in with the spy Peely skin that’s already available as part of Season 2.

Some of these skins should hit the item shop as soon as tonight, and we should be seeing the rest of them as it updates throughout the week.

Remember to save some V-Bucks because next week will have a whole new selection of skins and cosmetics to choose from.

