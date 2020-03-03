Fortnite Season 2 Week 3 TNTina’s Challenges Leaked

As part of Tuesday’s Fortnite v12.10 patch, dataminers were given plenty of new files to dig through and they uncovered the Week 3 challenges that players will have to complete.

Instead of going to Brutus, instead, players will have to complete this set for TNTina, which means they’ll have to be using a lot of explosives.

This shouldn’t be too much of a problem since Epic Games added in the new Proximity Mines as part of this new Fortnite update and players will be looking to try them out in any way they can.

For the most part, these challenges aren’t too difficult and many will just be completed by playing the game naturally.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the Fortnite Season 2 – Week 3 challenges courtesy of reliable leaker FireMonkey.

Fortnite Season 2 – Week 3 Challenges

Eliminate players using explosives (0/5)

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/10)

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (0/10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (0/5)

Visit different Landmarks (0/15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (0/3)

Deal damage to Bosses (0/500)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (0/1)

The bosses challenge will be interesting since a lot of players target them at the beginning of matches to get their hands on guns like Midas’ Drum Gun.

Players will need to act fast if they want to knock that one out as there will always be a lot of competition with it, even weeks after this challenge debuts. Outside of that, none of them sound like they’ll be too difficult. If players are actually trying to complete them each match, it shouldn’t take a whole lot of time.

As with any leak, it’s important to take them with a pinch of salt as everything is subject to change. These challenges will presumably go live on Thursday, so we’ll be able to find out how accurate they are then.

The Deadpool challenges will wait an extra day to be released, so don’t worry if you don’t see them pop up the same time as these ones do.