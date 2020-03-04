Every New Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass (March 2020)

Another month means there’s a whole collection of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass. From a remastered classic to an upcoming platformer to another entry in an iconic sports franchise, there’s a fair amount of variety this month. One title that’s currently available is the Halo Anniversary, a remastered version of the original Halo title. Now available for both PC and Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass users can load up the Master Chief Collection to enjoy this title.

Keep in mind, the PC version of Xbox Game Pass is still in beta. This means that not every game list will be available for both platforms. Keep in mind, there’s no confirmed release date for the PC versions of the next Xbox Game Pass titles. Microsoft only released the dates for the console versions, but we will be showing which of these titles are coming to PC. If the release date changes for PC versions we will update our list accordingly.

Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass this March:

March 5

Train Sim World 2020 (PC & Xbox One)

NBA 2K20 (Xbox One)

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC & Xbox One)

March 12

Pikuniku (PC & Xbox One)

March 13-15

Bleeding Edge Beta (PC & Xbox One)

March 13

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (PC & Xbox One)

Additionally, the 2D Beat ’em up game, Mother Russia Bleeds, will also be available for PC players by no date was given. The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game is another title scheduled for PC without any release date. There are also updates available for both Black Desert Online and Xbox Game Pass Quests. These are completely free and currently live, so we won’t be listing them below.

Of the new titles coming, we strongly recommending trying out Ori and the Will of the Wisps. This 2D platformer takes cues from games such as Castlevania, allowing players to explore a massive, gorgeous world while slowly acquiring new powers. The original is also available on Game Pass in case you’re new to this series. For those looking for something a bit weirder, Pikuniku is an adorable puzzle/platformer that equal parts adorable, tricky, and hilarious.

Unfortunately, some great titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, so make sure to either play or purchase them. Shenmue 1, Shenmue II, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Thimbleweed Park, Lichtspeer Double Speer Edition will all be vanishing this month. We strongly suggest that you try Mankind Divided as it’s one of the best RPGs of the generation, that flew under a lot of player’s radar. The Shenmue games are also superb and worth trying since the third entry released late last year.

Make sure to check back with us to see if any other games were announced for Xbox Game Pass this month.

